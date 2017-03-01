Canada agrees new race deal

No sooner have organisers of the Russian Grand Prix revealed that a new deal has been agreed which will keep the event on the calendar until 2025, than officials in Montreal confirm a similar deal.

Though there was already a provisional contract in place taking the Canadian Grand Prix up to 2024 this was very much dependent on the organisers carrying out demanded upgrades to the circuit's facilities.

Indeed, with organisers unable to meet the 2017 deadline for the upgrades there were fears - under the old F1 management - for the future of the event in 2018 and beyond.

However, clearly pursuing a policy whereby the future of the event is more important than the facilities, FOM has now agreed a new contract which takes the race through to 2029.

"It's a long contract and one which gives us time to plan and to work on improving the facilities," promoter Francois Dumontier told Autosport.

"With the new garages arriving in 2019, extending the contract was important," he admitted. "We will start work with the city, who own the circuit, to work on the plans and drawings and plan a construction schedule for the new garages.

"Then between the 2018 and 2019 races, the construction will take place," he added. "It will be a completely new building, with the current one removed."

As much as fans will welcome the news that Montreal - which usually produces one of the best races on the calendar - is secure, they will no doubt lament the news that Sochi appears to be another regular feature on the calendar.