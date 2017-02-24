Alonso looking for "respectable" result in 2017

Following the hyperbole over the last few weeks, it is debatable as to whether the 'Liquorice Allsort' livery adorning the McLaren MCL32, lived up to the hype.

That said, looks count for little if a car is not winning, indeed, as Adrian Newey will tell you the best looking F1 cars (and liveries) are those that win titles.

Keen not to see the livery hype carry over to talk of his team's performance this year, Fernando Alonso admits that his target is slightly more modest.

"We still think the start of the season will be a challenge," he admitted, "and we can't ignore the fact that we're still coming from a significant step behind the current front-runners.

"But I'd like to think we can target the second half of the year as a time when we'll really be able to start making useful performance steps.

"The aim is to look respectable this year," he continued, "and I'd like to think we can achieve that."

"I think there's a lot to admire about what we've achieved over the past 12 months," he insisted. "Sure, the results haven't really showcased it, but we've really made progress, and I think the whole team has gelled together through those difficult times.

"What I've seen of the MCL32 appears to be really promising, the new regulations seem to be well thought-out, and the cars look fast and aggressive.

"The look of the car makes me really want to get in the cockpit, I've lost none of that all-important hunger every Formula 1 driver needs. Training over the winter has gone well, I worked really hard, and I can't wait to get going in the car.

"Now, at a moment of significant regulatory change, we need to capitalise on that period of uncertainty to push forwards," he concluded, "and I'm confident that we've got the expertise to do just that.

