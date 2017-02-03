McLaren drops MP4 desiganation

At a time McLaren is said to be looking at a retro livery, reflecting on its long successful history, the Woking team continues to airbrush one particular facet from the legend, Ron Dennis.

Since 1981, shortly after Ron Dennis bought 50% of McLaren shares and became, along with Teddy Mayer, joint managing director, the Woking outfit's F1 cars have been designated MP4 - 'M' for 'McLaren' and P4 for 'Project 4', Dennis' preparation company which had run cars in Formula Three and Two, and which had also prepared cars for the Procar Championship.

This year, as the team looks ahead to its first season without Dennis - the Briton having been dropped as Chief Executive Officer of McLaren Technology Group (and its subsidiaries) in November - the car is to be designated the MCL32, last year's car having been the MP431.

It's not clear who is behind the move, but it is claimed that new Executive Director of the McLaren Technology Group, Zak Brown, wanted a change of image... odd really when you consider the team is sai to be running in the orange livery of the late 60s and early 70s.

The car is due to be unveiled on February 24 - the same day as Ferrari reveals its contender - at the McLaren Technology Centre, no doubt soon to be renamed Brownsville.