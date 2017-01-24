Carey insists British GP is safe

Newly-installed F1 boss Chase Carey insists that the future of the British Grand Prix is assured, though he doesn't reveal how.

For as long as anyone can remember the race at Silverstone has been in doubt, be it the 'third world' condition of the circuit and its facilities or other circuits lining up to claim Britain's blue riband motor sport event.

Before Christmas, John Grant, chairman of the circuit's owners, the British Racing Drivers' Club, admitted that in the face of continued losses the plug might have to be pulled on the event, an opt-out clause in its contract being invoked just ahead of this year's race.

Since then, Grant and club President, former F1 driver Derek Warwick, have played down media claims that the event is doomed - even though it was Grant who raised the threat in the first place - insisting that the race will be saved.

Now, new F1 boss Chase Carey has thrown his weight behind the BRDC, insisting that the British Grand Prix, and a number of other European races currently under threat, will be safe under his watch.

"We will have a British Grand Prix," he told BBC Sport. "The foundation of the sport is western Europe and we want to grow it.

"There's a negotiating dynamic that exists," he added, "but we want a healthy relationship with our promoters. We are going to look at ways of making events bigger and better."

Ross Brawn who has been appointed managing director of the technical side of the F1 company, stressed the importance of such races.

"A lot of the new circuits are very exciting and they bring their own element to F1," he said. "They are in it because they want to be part of that show that includes Monaco, Silverstone, Monza, Hockenheimring and the Nurburgring. You have still got to maintain those traditions to have the values in F1."