Marchionne: It's about time

26/03/2017

Less than an hour after Sebastian Vettel claimed a famous victory for Ferrari, the ideal way to begin a year in which the Italian manufacturer is celebrating its 70th anniversary, company president Sergio Marchionne congratulated his team on its success in Melbourne.

"It was about time," he said. "I am delighted for the team and for our tifosi who stood by us throughout this whole period.

"We've been waiting for this victory for almost a year and a half," he continued. "Hearing the Italian national anthem again was very moving.

"Sebastian delivered a great race and I am sure Kimi will be soon up there battling alongside his team-mate.

"Of course, this victory is something to share with the entire team, both at the circuit and back in Maranello, because teamwork is the only way to achieve major goals.

"Congratulations to Antonio for his debut in Formula One," he added, referring to to Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi who was on duty for Sauber.

"Now, however, it is absolutely essential to remember that this is not the destination but the first step on a long road that must see us all focused on improving each and every day."

