Williams reforms key to Massa return

Mat Coch writes

Felipe Massa is pushing Williams for changes heading into the new season, having identified a number of areas, as part of the deal that sees him return to the sport after announcing his retirement last year.

The veteran Brazilian, who made his Formula 1 debut in 2002 for Sauber, received a last-minute call up when it became clear Williams was set to lose Valtteri Bottas. With rookie Lance Stroll already signed, the team needed an experienced head, with Massa happy to return, with a few provisos.

During discussions with Claire Williams over a possible return, Massa identified a number of areas within the team that needed to be improved. For the 35-year-old, who claims he was comfortable with his decision to retire and was looking forward to getting "fat", having greater input within the team was important.

His requests were well received, he claims, and the team is now working to turn them into a reality.

"Everything that I asked, that needed to be different, especially on the technical side, so many different things that didn't work in the proper way need to be better and everything she said and everything Williams is doing I believe is correct," said the Brazilian.

"So many new people arrived and are still arriving, so many things that we are working hard to make work in a better way.

"To be racing for a team that I believe is professional and important, I feel important as well.

"Definitely we have some other areas that we need to improve," he admitted. "This are the points we need to make better, improving, as quick as we can, because it means results, it means performance, it means everything."

One key new addition is the arrival of Paddy Lowe, who has joined the team from Mercedes, someone Massa is hoping can add his winning experience to strengthen Williams.

"He is a very important engineer, manager, that he can help to improve things in the right way," said Massa. "Bringing some good ideas from other areas that we were not so strong, as a team like Mercedes where he won the last three years the championship - they are really strong.

"Not only him," he added, "but so many people, engineers, people that are working in different areas.

"That is something we are working very hard on, so he has just arrived, but I'm sure he understands things pretty quick.

"I was talking already with Paddy and I'm sure with all the important and very good engineers we have I believe and I hope we can do a very good job."

