Ricciardo not expecting title

It's that time of year when the same old predictable headlines appear... 'X targets title', 'Y claims this is my year' and 'Z aims to win'.

As one would expect, the ever popular Daniel Ricciardo has his own version, "I will be very happy with the world title... but I am not expecting it".

Just 48 hours ahead of the opening practice session, as drivers visit schools, zoos, the beach and just about everywhere else, proclaiming 'F1 is back', Ricciardo is joining members of the Richmond Rowing Club for a little spot of wind-powered dinghy racing. As you do.

"Hopefully we are going to go well but it is hard to know," he admits to reporters. "Testing is never really a clear picture, but I expect Ferrari and Mercedes to be quick.

"Last year I did not win the title and I was still very happy," he continues. "I got my first pole position, and I got back on the top step of the podium. If I perform at my best I will be happy this year and I will be very happy with the world title.

"It is my target and aim to be world champion," he adds, "and I will do what I can to make it happen this year, but I am not expecting it."

As doubts over whether overtaking will be even more difficult this year continue, the Australian insists F1 fans will still enjoy the impact of the new rules.

"We've gone from 220 kilometres to 260 so that's a big difference and that's more fun for sure," he said. "I think as a spectator now when you're paying money to see a race and you see us corner at these speeds, you're getting more for your money as well."

Joined on the event by his teammate, the ever-improving Max Verstappen, Ricciardo admits that while the Dutch teenager, along with Ferrari and Mercedes, is a threat to his title dream, the pair enjoy a good working relationship... for now.

"We obviously try and keep it as amicable and professional as possible," he says, smiling as he warns the pair may start sharing a room at future grands prix. "We both want to win and beat each other, there's no denying that. But at the same time we have got a team that is trying to build fast cars and they rely on us, not only to push the car but give feedback and push the technology of the car, too.

"Two heads are better than one," he adds, "and we understand that we are only helping ourselves if we help each other because then the car is going to be faster and give us a better chance to win."