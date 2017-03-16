McLaren eyeing Mercedes reconciliation?

In the wake of what can only be described as a disastrous pre-season test programme which saw the Woking team complete just 1,229 miles over the course of the eight days - compared to Mercedes (3,170), Ferrari (2,765) and Williams (2,314) - the eight times constructors' champions head to Melbourne and beyond in worrying shape.

Three years into the new partnership with Honda, with which it enjoyed iconic success in the late 80s and early 90s, things appear no better than they did at the start. While Honda appeared to take a step forward in 2016, following the nightmare that was 2015, the recent tests suggest the Japanese manufacturer has fallen behind yet again.

Although tied into a long-term deal it is understood that on the back of the Barcelona tests McLaren is considering all its options including splitting with Honda and reuniting with Mercedes.

Such a move would be fraught with complications, that's even if Honda agreed to a 'divorce', but with McLaren targeting a title sponsor for 2018 continuing 'as is' is only further damaging a brand already in trouble after four seasons without a single win.

Asked about the speculation, a McLaren spokesman would only say: "Winter testing was challenging and disappointing. We are working with Honda to address shortcomings and deficiencies.

"Together with Honda we are considering options, but we will not comment on media speculation," they added.

Having teased fans with talk of a retro look to its new livery - itself something of a disappointment - a series of failures on the opening day of the test - a portent of what was to follow - caused further frustration.

While the initial issue was put down to the fact that the oil tank was too small, a problem that should have shown up on the test bed, subsequent electrical issues were said to be down to vibrations causing connection problems.

Without doubt, the decline of the multi-time world champions is one of the biggest shocks in the sport of recent times, and the sad fact is that unless something drastic happen soon the decline will continue.

In many ways, McLaren's previous partnership with Mercedes, which began in 1995, two years after Honda withdrew from F1, was arguably as successful as the relationship with the Japanese manufacturer, and while there was only one constructors' crown, McLaren-Mercedes drivers won four titles.

Even when the relationship soured, leaving Mercedes to form its own team, McLaren continued using Mercedes engines until re-partnering with Honda in 2015, a year into the hybrid formula.