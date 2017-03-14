F2: Albon quickest overall on Day 2 of testing

Alexander Albon (pictured) stepped up a spot overnight to take the day two honours with the fastest time in this morning's Formula 2 test session in Barcelona, grabbing the top spot from Johnny Cecotto and Artem Markelov by 0.175s, while Nyck De Vries stole the top spot this afternoon in a session largely dedicated to race simulations, ahead of PREMA pairing Antonio Fuoco and Charles Leclerc.

The Thai driver topped this morning's session with a time of 1:28.225 under sunny conditions, claiming the top spot in the final hour of a session which was stopped twice by red flags: first to allow the circuit operators to inspect a section of the track which has had heavy recent use by the Formula 1 teams, and secondly as a result of Gustav Malja stopping on track.

The session saw a lot of competition between the teams for the top spot, initially from Oliver Rowland and Norman Nato before Albon annexed P1, and although Cecotto got to within a hundredth of his time, the rest of the field was unable to close down the Thai driver's time.

The afternoon's session, by contrast, was largely about race simulations, and with no on-track incidents the teams were largely satisfied with their progress. Jordan King led Sean Gelael and Ralph Boschung for the first half of the session, with Sergio Canamasas popping up to P2 with an hour remaining, but in the final half hour a number of the drivers turned their attention to lap times once again.

Fuoco was the first driver to blast through the race lap times, with teammate Leclerc soon following suit in P2, but De Vries soon emerged, taking two consecutive fastest laps to annex the top spot with a lap time of 1:29.223, grabbing P1 by 0.378s as the session wound down ahead of the PREMA pair.

Day 1 Morning results *

1. Alexander Albon ART Grand Prix 1:28.225

2. Johnny Cecotto Rapax 1:28.250

3. Artem Markelov RUSSIAN TIME 1:28.410

4. Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1:28.429

5. Norman Nato Pertamina Arden 1:28.445

6. Luca Ghiotto RUSSIAN TIME 1:28.541

7. Oliver Rowland DAMS 1:28.642

8. Antonio Fuoco PREMA Racing 1:28.655

9. Jordan King MP Motorsport 1:28.722

10. Charles Leclerc PREMA Racing 1:28.805

11. Louis Deletraz Racing Engineering 1:28.887

12. Nobuharu Matsushita ART Grand Prix 1:29.040

13. Sergio Sette Camara MP Motorsport 1:29.184

14. Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1:29.248

15. Sergio Canamasas Trident 1:29.337

16. Nyck De Vries Rapax0.378s 1:29.429

17. Sean Gelael Pertamina Arden 1:29.906

18. Roberto Merhi Campos Racing 1:30.085

19. Nabil Jeffri Trident 1:30.588

20. Gustav Malja Racing Engineering

*Car no.4 (Malja) all lap times deleted: car found underweight

Day 1 Afternoon results



1. Nyck De Vries Rapax 1:29.223

2. Antonio Fuoco PREMA Racing 1:29.601

3. Charles Leclerc PREMA Racing 1:29.602

4. Johnny Cecotto Rapax 1:29.847

5. Roberto Merhi Campos Racing 1:30.053

6. Jordan King MP Motorsport 1:30.127

7. Sergio Canamasas Trident 1:30.404

8. Nabil Jeffri Trident 1:30.518

9. Sean Gelael Pertamina Arden 1:30.680

10. Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1:30.885

11. Gustav Malja Racing Engineering 1:32.932

12. Luca Ghiotto RUSSIAN TIME 1:33.557

13. Oliver Rowland DAMS 1:33.723

14. Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1:33.813

15. Louis Deletraz Racing Engineering 1:33.864

16. Artem Markelov RUSSIAN TIME 1:33.867

17. Alexander Albon ART Grand Prix 1:33.991

18. Nobuharu Matsushita ART Grand Prix 1:34.073

19. Norman Nato Pertamina Arden 1:34.466

20. Sergio Sette Camara MP Motorsport 1:34.887