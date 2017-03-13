Liberty Media seeking other motor sport series?

Not content with its purchase of F1, Liberty Media is contemplating other motor sports series.

"At the right price, the right opportunity, potentially expanding Formula One into other motor sports, that could be interesting," says Liberty's chief executive Greg Maffei.

"Ones where we have synergies," he continues. "Ones where we are starting to get some insights. There are emerging sports that could be as well."

At a time GP2 - which was purchased by Liberty Media along with F1 - has been re-branded as Formula 2, it's worth noting that Liberty Media's billionaire chairman, John Malone, is also chairman of Liberty Global, which owns a minority stake in the FIA's pride and joy electric series Formula E.

"I don't see us buying a basketball team or another traditional US opportunity," said Maffei of Liberty's potential to expand into other sports. "Starting with motor (sport) would be the most natural but that's not to say there's nothing else that could work."

Now, Liberty is American, right? And wants to expand in America, right? Wonder if Mr Maffei and co have spotted some potential synergy with a family-owned American series.