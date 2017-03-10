John Surtees passes away

In the moments after pace-setter Kimi Raikkonen spun off at Barcelona, the Surtees family issued a brief statement revealing that John Surtees, who won his 1964 world championship title with the Maranello marque, had passed away.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our husband and father, John Surtees CBE," read the statement.

"John was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He was also one of the true greats of motorsport and continued to work tirelessly up until recently with The Henry Surtees Foundation and Buckmore Park Kart Circuit.

"We deeply mourn the loss of such an incredible, kind and loving man as well as celebrate his amazing life. He has set a very real example of someone who kept pushing himself at his peak and one who continued fighting until the very end.

"We would like to thank all the staff at St George's Hospital and The East Surrey Hospital for their professionalism and support during this difficult time for us.

"Thank you also to all of those who have sent their kind messages in recent weeks."

The 83-year-old, the only man to win the world championship on two and four wheels, was admitted to hospital in February suffering a respiratory condition. It is understood that following a period in intensive care he passed away this afternoon, his wife Jane and daughters, Leonora and Edwina by his side.

To his wife and daughters, Pitpass and its readers offers its sincere condolences.