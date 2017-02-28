Barcelona Test Notes 28-02: Renault

Renault completed its second day of testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with Jolyon Palmer at the wheel of the R.S.17.

Jolyon ran exclusively in the afternoon, completing an installation lap immediately prior to lunch, then running through a complete programme after lunch. His best lap time was a 1min 24.139secs.

Jolyon will remain in the car tomorrow morning, handing over the reins to Nico Hülkenberg for the afternoon.

Jolyon Palmer: "I've really enjoyed driving the car today. The downforce is a massive change; it's completely different from last year. It takes a little bit of getting used to but it's actually a lot more enjoyable to drive. For today, we had a productive afternoon with 53 laps. It's just a shame not to have ran this morning but we learnt a lot regardless and we aim to have a fuller day tomorrow."

Remi Taffin, Engine Technical Director: "We had a late start today but we were still able to complete set-up work on the chassis, gather data on the power unit side and give Jolyon a chance to evaluate the R.S.17. We completed just over 50 laps this afternoon and we were happy with how the car ran. Everything we've seen from the power unit perspective has been positive, and we're looking forward to getting some bigger mileages under our belts in the coming days. We have a good amount of data from today and plenty of work to do overnight."

