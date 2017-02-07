Baku promoter claims drivers over-cautious

While the hoardings lining the circuit might have been self-congratulatory, race fans around the world felt there was little to say "well done" about Baku's inaugural Grand Prix, most feeling it was yet another sterile, procession-inducing street track.

However, the promoter of the event insists the track will become popular with fans, claiming that it was the over cautiousness of the drivers that produced one of the most forgettable events of the year.

In the build up to the race fans were told the unforgiving nature of the tight twisty street track would see it rival Monaco, and the number of incidents in the supporting GP2 event helped raise expectations with twelve drivers eliminated in an incident that marked the start of the Feature Race.

Come the Grand Prix however, and there was barely an incident, the four DNFs the result of mechanical issues.

Race promoter Arif Rahimov insists that because of the track's reputation and the incidents that marred both GP2 races, the F1 stars went into the Grand Prix over cautiously, hence the snooze-fest that followed.

This year however, it will be different he promises.

"Take Sochi as an example," he said, according to Motorsport.com. "The first year was boring; there were no accidents, nothing. I'm not saying the track was boring, it's a great track, but the first race was steady, the same as us. The next year, it was a great show.

"It's more to do with the confidence of the drivers," he continued. "Once the confidence of the drivers has risen after the first race last year, it's going to be more interesting.

"The track is very unforgiving, you cannot make mistakes on this track," he said. "There is huge potential to put a great show there."

Of course, with the FIA contacting all the circuits warning them to modify the tracks in anticipation of the higher cornering speeds this year, the likelihood is that drivers will be even more cautious, after all better to be left stranded in the gravel than to get into a difference of opinion with the walls of a 12th century castle.

Rahimov, who would like to see the event become a night race, also believes that moving the date so it no longer clashes with Le Mans will be positive.

"It's good to have more media and spectators in Azerbaijan for the race," he said. "Last year, a lot of people got a chance to see what the race looks like and it attracted a lot of international spectators, and we are happy that those spectators won't have to choose between the two races.

"On the press side, Le Mans is a big event and a lot of media had to choose between the races and they won't have to do that this year."