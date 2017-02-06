Kubica still yearns for F1

Though he admits he could not complete an entire race weekend, Robert Kubica still yearns to drive an F1 car again.

Whether he was world champion material we shall never know, but without doubt Robert Kubica was a major loss to the sport when he suffered appalling injuries in a pre-season rallying crash in Italy in 2011.

The determined Pole fought back however, and while a return to F1 was always out of the question, Kubica proved himself in WRC and last year made a tentative return to circuit racing.

Last week it was announced that the former BMW and Renault driver will make his debut at Le Mans this year, indeed he will contest the WEC with the ByKolles LMP1 outfit.

Formula One however remains the dream for Kubica, winner of the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix - just a year after a horrendous crash at the same circuit - and though he is aware he can never make a return to the sport he dearly wants to test a contemporary F1.

The Pole admits that whilst having carried out a number of tests in various F1 simulators, including that of Mercedes, a couple of years back he turned down the offer of a track test, feeling that at that particular time he wasn't ready.

"At that moment I didn't have the confidence to do well," he told Autosport. "I know that often some chances only come one time, but I always wanted to be sure about my condition and what I can do. And if I was not sure, I always said to myself, 'forget it'.

"My physical condition is not a common one," he continued, "and few people have experienced similar circumstances. Everyone reacts in a different way and that can be a very personal thing."

Asked if the same offer were made today would he take it, he replied: "Yes... today I would answer differently, I would like to try a Formula 1 car. It has been a while, so I would have to prove myself, but I think I could do it well.

"I would like to relive the thrill of the Formula 1 experience," he admits. "I have tried many simulators, and I am convinced that I would drive at 80% of the F1 tracks but not all of them. I also have to point out that testing a Formula 1 car is one thing, a race weekend is something totally different.

"In my last three seasons of F1, I managed to achieve a remarkable performance level, a level I think I lack a little bit of now. In 2010 with Renault, I think I did nothing wrong and to get to that level of performance you have to work hard for so many years. In rallying I missed this aspect, the time that you need to prepare to be your best, as everything was done too quickly."