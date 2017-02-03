Kubica and Barrichello head to Le Mans

Robert Kubica and Rubens Barrichello will make their Le Mans debuts this year when the pair contest the legendary 24 Hour race.

GP winner Kubica, whose F1 career was brought to an end following a horrific rally crash ahead of the 2011 season, made his return to circuit racing last year, contesting the 12 Hours of Mugello in a Mercedes-Benz SLS GT3 entered by MP-Sports and subsequently the Spa-Francorchamps round of the Renault Sport Trophy.

Announcing his plan to contest the iconic Sports Car race later this year, the Pole said: "After my time in rally I've been looking for something as close to Formula One as possible. This is exactly what I've found in LMP1.

"I'm happy to be a part of it," he added. "The WEC is racing on circuits that I know well from my time in Formula One. The exception is Le Mans... I'm very excited about my first start at this race."

Also making his Le Mans debut is two-time F1 world championship runner-up, Rubens Barrichello who will partner former Le Mans winner Jan Lammers at the wheel of a Dallara LMP2.

While this will be the Brazilian's maiden appearance at Le Mans he has previously contested the Daytona 24 Hour, finishing second in last year's event.