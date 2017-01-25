Site logo

So, what do F1 fans want?

25/01/2017

In all honesty we have been - and remain - somewhat sceptical of the numerous promises being made by Formula One's new owner Liberty Media.

If we believe everything we hear, pretty soon F1 is going be bigger and better than ever; a better spread of the prize money, meaning even the small teams can be stable and thereby competitive. Grands Prix are going to become 'go to' events, each round of the world championship like a mini Super Bowl. Not only is the sport going to listen to the fans, they can be put in the cockpit alongside their heroes courtesy of Virtual Reality. More spills, more thrills, more interaction, less rules, a return to the classic circuits and even - if we are to believe McLaren - a few retro liveries.

It's all too good to be true.

Then again, we are minded of the old joke about the marketing man who spends his honeymoon sitting at the end of the bed telling his new bride how good it's going to be.

Listening to Chase Carey and his various promises, in terms of Silverstone and the like, the question is how? After all, to make the numerous improvements we're being told about Liberty Media will have to invest heavily and it's already borrowed pretty substantially to complete the buy-out in the first place.

The appointment of Sean Bratches to head the sport's new commercial arm worries us, but we'll leave our fears of over commercialising and selling souls aside for now - after all , the sport's done a pretty good job of that itself over the years.

The one ray of light is the appointment of Ross Brawn who is to head the technical side of the sport for Liberty, after all, his is a name we are familiar with, a track record that speaks for itself. Ross is one of those who would have every right to wear an official F1 version of the 'been there, won that' T-Shirt.

Be it his success with Jaguar in Sportscars or F1 with Benetton, Ferrari and then his own team, Ross knows about Formula One, it is his DNA.

However, as a long time inhabitant of 'Planet Paddock', does Ross really understand what the fan in the stand wants, or those viewing the races on their TVs or tablets? Is Ross too much of a techie to understand what really excites the fans?

While he has admitted that the frequent rule changes have left him confused, this is only one of the many aspects of the sport that continues to frustrate fans.

At the same time, as witnessed with talk of McLaren's retro livery, fans of different ages have different expectations from the sport.

Just a day or two into the job, Ross has already admitted that, like the rest of us, he finds DRS to be a gimmick. However, he also warns that it is going to take three to five years for him to make his mark.

To help him on his way, we are inviting readers to make their suggestions as to what course you would like Ross to take, what changes would improve the sport not just for you but to encourage new fans.

Do you believe it is the job of the opposition to catch Mercedes - or whoever - in their own time, or should they be given assistance in the form of handicaps or the even infamous budget cap.

Do you believe 'customer cars' might be the answer or do you remain a purist. Indeed, as we call on the sport's new powers-that-be to give us back what we loved about the sport, what attracted us to it, what was it that caused you to fall in love with it in the first place.

This isn't a means of adding your details to our database in order we call flog you stuff you don't want or sell your details on, we genuinely want you to share your thoughts and ideas, knowing that they will be seen by those that matter.

According to Chase Carey and Ross, Liberty is looking to make F1 what it should be, what the fans want it to be, at this very early stage why not point them in the right direction.

For too long the sport has been arrogantly telling the fans what it insists they want, now is the time for fans to put the record straight. And as they say about elections, if you don't vote you have no right to criticise the result.

If you are registered with us, post your comments as ever, if you want to share your thoughts and ideas but don't want to register simply email me (click here) and I'll post them on your behalf.

Chris Balfe
Editor

1. Posted by Hardliner, 3 hours ago

"The America's Cup teams have just announced a major development in the future of top flight yachting, here: https://www.facebook.com/LandRoverBAR/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE&fref=nf
This is the equivalent of FOTA taking control
Every time I apply my mind to the issue of what fans want, or more to the point in my way of thinking, what Brawn et al can deliver, I keep coming up against the idea that all that Liberty has bought are the marketing rights to an existing race series....
"

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by Chris Balfe (editor), 3 hours ago

"From Charles Zealey

It's simple isn't it?

Money matters - the money needs to be shared more fairly

Reduce or eliminate technical regulations. Why a capacity limit? Why 6 cylinders? Why energy recovery? Give them a circuit or 21, a start line a number of laps. The first to the end is the winner. That's Motor Racing!"

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by Chris Balfe (editor), 3 hours ago

"From Martin Stone

I have been a fan for nearly 40 years, and in the last 2-3 years my interest has been waning, mostly due to the incessant tinkering with the rules, the costs involved in following it, and the political correctness / blandness that has been allowed to creep in.

So, what should F1 be? Well, and please bear in mind this is only my personal opinion, it should be loud, difficult (and seen to be difficult), this is supposed to be the pinnacle after all, expensive to a degree, glamorous, accessible, technologically interesting and fun.

To deal with them individually, please find as follows:

Loud, this is easily achievable, and should present no problems at all. Even with turbochargers, there should be enough noise to make people tingle.

Difficult. Do away with power steering and many of the aids that make it easier to drive an F1 car. I appreciate that in trying to garner a new and younger audience, lots of “gizmos” on the steering wheel could be attractive, but some limits on what can and can’t be done would be good. These guys are at the pinnacle of the sport, and it shouldn’t be easy (although that is a relative term, all the guys on the grid can drive!), but the emphasis should be more on the driving and letting talent shine through.

Expensive. F1 is always going to be expensive with building your own car, travelling the world etc, and whilst series like GP2 and World Series provide excellent racing on a reasonably level field, its not F1. There is also a certain cachet about it being reassuringly expensive! I am sure there must be ways of at least trimming some of the costs of running the teams. Maybe a limit on freight (with the ability to fly something in by private jet in cases of force majeure), and maybe some form of organised hospitality at all the races, rather than the obscene expense of dragging the hospitality units around Europe. They all seem to manage perfectly well at the fly aways, and there is always the Paddock Club for the high rolling guests. With the exception of Haas who have done a brilliant job in the way they have gone about entering F1 (and it would be interesting to know how much they spent going down this route as opposed to the recent entrants who are all falling by the wayside), it would appear that setting up from scratch just doesn’t seem viable. Whilst there will always be “haves” and “have nots” it must be possible for new players to come in and have a reasonable chance of survival.

Another cost that could also be controlled quite easily is the aero on the cars. Front wings these days for example, whilst things of beauty are obscenely (that word again!) expensive, add nothing to the show, and make it harder to follow another car. (one for Ross Brawn) Maybe some limits on data being recorded on the cars, and a limit on how much can be sent back to the factory? Whilst the factory engineers offices are a brilliant cost saving idea, F1 being what it is, the teams will just expand it ad infinitum, unless some kind of limit is put on it.

Whilst on the subject of money, I would like to see some serious effort put in to the lack of sponsors in F1. What puts them off?

Glamorous. People love the glamour of F1, and whilst there is room for new races, they must bring in big crowds, celebrities and be events people want to be able to say I was there. Concerts, demonstrations, circuit activity, driver appearances all help to make races big events, and racegoers feel a bit more appreciated rather than feeling that they are just being fleeced all the time.

Accessible. Whilst some circuits still get sell out crowds, they are on the wane, simply due to the excessive costs of attending. The fact that Silverstone have been offering interest free credit to buy your tickets, have a sell out and still can’t make money sums it all up. For TV viewers and sponsors, large crowds at events surely have to be a bonus. The fact that in Shanghai that they have to bus people in and then cover most of the stands with advertising, is frankly embarrassing. So to sum up, some way needs to be found for promoters to be able to promote, circuits to be able to make some money to invest for the future, and some way of attracting more crowds. Unfortunately, this is probably just a function of reducing hosting fees and ticket prices, which in the short term won’t help Liberty pay the bills.

F1 coverage here in the UK is pretty good, and I am assuming that around the developed world it is too. I think Sky do a brilliant job of the coverage, as do Channel 4. So, why do I not have Sky anymore? Simple, cost.

Whilst I don’t mind paying something to watch TV, its only fair, I felt that the money Sky pay for F1 and football is again, obscene, and the price I was being asked to pay for my package was no longer value for money.

When F1 goes totally to Sky, I will just be reading about it unless the cost of viewing comes down.

Technologically interesting. Tricky one this. Whilst it has to be seen to be a lot more than a spec Formula such as GP2, there also need to be limits on blind alleys of development, and anything that doesn’t have any real relevance in the real world. Engines are a case in point, whilst like front wings they are technologically brilliant and things of beauty, at a cost of $20 million a season is this sustainable or good? The working group of teams that decide a lot of the rules also needs to be got rid of asap. They all have vested interest, and this is not the way to do it. At the end of the day, if F1 cars are the fastest, and the racing is entertaining then that should be enough.

Fun. People have a lot of options where to spend their leisure time and money these days, so F1 needs to become attractive enough to entice them in. From the demographics of the fans, F1 also needs to bring in the next generation as over time the older bedrock of support will fade away.

So, to sum up, F1 has a lot of brilliant things going for it, but it does need some new life injecting into it. Easy, no, definitely not. Will it upset some people, of course. Will it take some investment and longer term thinking, yes.

There is also the problem that once you start cutting costs, then people lose their jobs. Not a good thing at all.

Over to you Liberty"

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

4. Posted by ligier26, 5 hours ago

"1. Allow the track owners to make a profit. Their business needs to be sustainable.
2. Remove Ferrari's bonus for just being Ferrari. More even distribution of money between teams.
3. Flat bottom cars, small, single plain front wings.
4. Allow single car teams/different main sponsors for a 2 car team.
5. Get rid of DRS.
6. Bring back gravel traps (or something similar) so there is a penalty for going off course.
7. Allow more than one tyre supplier to encourage competition.
8. No pit stops for refuelling or tyre changes. Race hard from start to finish and make it easier for fans to follow the race.
9. Free to watch all races on TV.
10. Cut out the silly penalties.
11. Get rid of the Strategy Group. Decide on the rules c5 years before any change is made. Severely reduce the teams' ability to influence the rules."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

5. Posted by DeepFlux, 8 hours ago

"Hi Chris,

I think there are improvements to be made to the racing, but the racing is not bad and I have immensely enjoyed the last few season - despite the Mercedes dominance. It has been better than the Vettel and Schumacher dominance years, as there is more happening on the track with (arguably artificial) passing and degrading tires, etc, but drivers are making moves and taking more risks. There is more spectacle and the best drivers are being showcased and recognised. I think stabilised rules allow the teams to catch up in time, because the front runner has less improvement leaps available while the others get ideas on where to go by watching the front runners. I think the changing of the rules again for this year was a big mistake because we were probably only a few months to a year away from another team taking on Mercedes by copying them but adding a new performance ideas Mercedes haven't thought of.

So, to me the racing is (or was before the new 2017 rules) fine. If I were liberty media, I would focus first on:

1) Make hosting a Formula 1 race affordable. The commercial owners making a massive profit should never have been the goal, it becomes a privilege auction for the super rice without consideration of what is best for the sport. It should instead be affordable, to allow the tracks to provide fabulous facilities and cheap ticket prices so that every race is accessible to all. The hosts should be chosen by who can provide the best for the sport, not on who can pay the most. I live in the UK and I cannot afford tickets for myself and my wife. My only real chance is winning a competition. I'd like to see cheaper tickets and reduce prices for families to encourage people to bring the next generation. The circuits should all have a festival atmosphere that will make it weekend experience the family will all enjoy, and even entertain a child who is only marginally interested in racing. The target audience should be healthily accessible to all, not to domain of the rich alcoholic playboy.

2) The next priority would be to make sure all Formula 1 races are on a Free-to-air channel in every country. Sponsorship will grow with TV exposure and popularity, and these points 1 & 2 will do it. I don't mind feature rich pay TV options, but though a die-hard fan, I'm never going to be able to afford it, will never get it, and I expect the same will be true of many hard-core fans and ALL non fans. This stunts (and maybe kills) the growth of the sport and it's popularity. Pay-tv barriers are the death of the sport! With restriction it will simply nose dive in popularity.

3) Make it more accessible to younger generations. Younger generations are used to free access via YouTube, Facebook, etc. Make-your-own-content channels have come to a point to be a viable alternative to professional programming schedules:
3a: In helping point 2, bypass pay-wall-providers. Allow a default F1 footage stream through F1.com (with no country restrictions!). TV providers can still provide the team, commentary and featurettes, analysis, etc. Then allow YouTube style amateur commentaries that can be signed up as well. This isn't "the ideal future" but a to draw new fans into the sport that will encourage people to seek out more professional productions (or even if they stay at the amateur level, there are still more fans for the sport that will only help it grow).
3b: Embrace social and internet trends to increase popularity and discussion. Make videos that make F1 fun (that can appear on YouTube, F1.com, Facebook, etc), like different drivers playing a board game eg: "Guess Who" or "Mad Gabs", or get a few random drivers into 2 teams, give them a load of materials and 2 hours to make and then race soap box cars, or train 3 drivers at herding sheep and see who can do the best. We need more interaction with Drivers that is not PR driven, but real life and relatable.

I really hope Liberty Media have a similar vision to this. I respect them for putting Ross Brawn in place. They understand they are not going to be the best when it comes to this area, so have sought out the best available to do it.

Thanks!
Jamie"

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

6. Posted by Motorsport-fan, 8 hours ago

"Its all about 2 hours of escapism from our day to day lives on a Sunday afternoon, the three SSS, Sight - Sound - Spectacle, meet this criteria Ross and you have done your job."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

7. Posted by Black Dog, 9 hours ago

"Hi Chris, I think that the initiative is a good one - I hope Liberty take more notice than Bernie and the FIA did. I would like to see proper racing.

There should not be any "management" needed - whether it be fuel, tyres or engines. The car specification should be taken back to basics. Make it a dimension spec i.e. weight, width and length, keep the crash test requirements but pretty much allow the teams to build whatever they want after that. I know it isn't that simple as there are safety issues to be considered but why are we using 1.6 litter V6 hybrids - are they the most powerful engine that can be fitted into a race car? If not then we should bin them.

Why does everyone have to have the same design? Jenson Button won the championship because a) he is a good driver but possibly more importantly b) Ross Brawn had a great idea which was not against the rules. If you have different designs aero will not be so important as it will not be the be all and send all for every team, which would mean those whose design relied upon it might have issues.

I loved F1 for its apparent clean page design possibilities what with ground effect cars, active suspension, turbos etc. Nowadays it seems (from the outside admittedly) to be totally androgynous.

From a racing perspective, I think we should get rid of blue flags - you can either overtake or not but you should never be given the place.

Pit stops should be optional and refueling should be allowed - let the teams decide what weight they want to run the car at.

Track wise I think drivers should be penalized for leaving the track limits which means gravel traps, grass or walls. Amongst others, I work Yas Marina every year and think the circuit would be greatly improved by adding gravel traps.

Finally it would be great if the grids were bigger, let teams run more cars or make it easier for teams to compete."

Rating: Negative (-1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

8. Posted by Chris Balfe (editor), 10 hours ago

"From Kerry Treymane

No run off areas – bring back the sand traps!

Less aero – More overtaking

No DRS - It should be all about the driver

V10 – Standard(ish) affordable engine. and the SOUND !

One car teams – Affordable (customer cars)

Increase the grid."

Rating: Negative (-1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

9. Posted by DiegoRV, 16 hours ago (moderated by an Adminstrator, 10 hours ago)

"I would like to see no front wings and a manual non secuencial h-pattern gearbox. No DRS.

Also open up engine configurations. For example: 1.6 -1.8 V12s and V10s, 1.2 turbos, 2.0 V8s, 3.0 inline 4s.
Engine manufacturers would choose what they deem fit. Get cosworth as an inhouse engine supplier to avoid depending on the manufacturers.

Something like that would be good."

Rating: Negative (-4)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

10. Posted by kenji, 16 hours ago (moderated by an Adminstrator, 10 hours ago)

"My comments are for the race end of the business and they consist of the following...

1 Introduce multiple tyre manu's. Competition is needed.

2 Scrap the restricted fuel usage limit and allow these engines to rev out to what they were designed for, 15K and not 11K.

3 Once the engine/PU deal ceases in 2020 return to a 'formula libre' concept. Allow any configuration based on an 'equivalency' rule as is done succcessfullyl in LMP1. Under this change allow V10 twin turbos and see the costs tumble.

4 Free the designers and allow for innovation. Allow underfloor ground effect and get rid of DRS.

5 Reduce the infringements and let the drivers race more freely.

6 Allow single car teams. It would attract so many more investors.

These are just a sample written quickly but like most, over time there are many more things that can be done to improve the racing and the fans enjoyment, needless to say, remove the paywall. All it does is close the doors on so many who simply cannot afford it. A no brainer really!"

Rating: Positive (3)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

11. Posted by Tony D, 19 hours ago (moderated by an Adminstrator, 10 hours ago)

"Here're my thoughts for improvements to F1.

in an ideal world, it goes like this... "your car must fit in a box of X dimensions, have 4 open wheels, and a maximum of X ccs of displacement. Now go really fast." Since that's probably not going to happen, plan B is as follows:

Get rid of Ferrari's bonus check for painting their car red, and add it to the prize pot. Let them walk if they don't like a level playing field.

Every team get's 15 mill. out of the prize pot for participating, no matter where they finish. The rest of the prize pot is divided up as it is now.(I borrowed the idea from another post. it was a good one IMO.)

Each team gets 6 sets of the same compound of tire for qualifying only. These tires may not be saved for the race, they're for quali only.

Formula and regulation changes are for 5 year terms. No more switching the rules every year, just to screw the little teams over.

Ban pay drivers. Drivers get their seats based on talent, not sponsorship money.

If all four wheels leave the track, you get a penalty, every time, any place, and on every track, unless the driver is avoiding a collision. No more "it's ok to leave track limits on corner one, but not on corner twelve.

Scrap DRS."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

12. Posted by Chris Balfe (editor), 19 hours ago

"From John Jopson

As one who filmed F1 extensively in the 70's and 80's I'm one of those nostalgic types who longs for the good old days of competitive wheel-to-wheel racing and gentleman (rogue) drivers. However it was the opportunity to roam the pits and the exhilaration of filming the cars coming through the chicane from just the other side of a low blue guardrail that got me hooked on F1. Today's technology allows the fans to get right in there with the drivers and feel that exhilaration, so whether it's Virtual Reality or something new, I'm all for putting broadcasts and other media on the cutting edge.

As to the technology on the cars, get rid of the DRS, degrading tyres and other gimmicks and sort out the aero so that the competition is down to the driver's skills. Advancements that people can understand and relate to, such as fuel efficiency and telemetry, that trickle down to consumer cars, can only be good.

Otherwise:

Lose some of the middle and far east races and bring back more European races.

Spread the wealth. Bernie had very little regard for the small teams. Do whatever it takes to help the smaller teams survive and be competitive.

Having a draft from the feeder series is a good idea. The young driver's pay should be subsidised in necessary so that the poorer teams don't have to take on pay drivers.

Fix the sound of the engines. Can it really be that difficult? When the pace car sounds better than an F1 race car, you know there's a problem."

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

13. Posted by Chris Balfe (editor), 19 hours ago

"From Tim Kemmis

There are two ways to try and improve the racing: 1) penalize the front runner or 2) allow the other teams to catch up.

Attempts to penalize the front runners (aka goofy tires, pitstops, DRS, and other methods involving ‘race strategy’) have never worked and always resulted in ridiculous ‘solutions.’

I favor allowing the teams to catch up. That can be done by a) giving the teams a bigger slice of the pie – i.e., enough money to continue developing their cars; and b) ending rules that restrict testing and development. After all, you can’t catch the front runners if you don’t have the budget, and you can’t catch the front runners if you’re restricted in development and testing. There will still be the rules governing the basic powertrain and chassis, of course, as there are now, but budget and testing will finally allow teams a chance to catch up. And that would enable F1 to once again live up to the slogan as ‘the most technologically advanced racing on the planet’ because the budget and testing will allow innovation and development of new ideas that current restrictions never will. Note also: the ‘budget cap’ solution will never allow any of that.

I believe this is a feasible solution because F1 generates enough income to make it possible for the teams to have adequate budgets for meaningful development – even for the smaller teams. In the short term, it also means less profit for Liberty/FWON, but in the long term, it’s definitely in their best interests because real racing and real engineering innovation will draw fans back to the series in droves.

I’ll take it as a given that Liberty/FWON will be sure to make it financially viable for circuits to host a Grand Prix, particularly the all-important European ones (including those not already on the calendar), even if that means some of the other tradition-less circuits are cut out or given an ever-other-year type status. Even for the tradition-less circuits it could be a boon – it’s our year to host the GP – what can we do to make it the best?"

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

14. Posted by Hardliner, 19 hours ago

"A good answer to this is gonna take a few days thought. Meantime Mr B, I suggest that you have lunch with Martin Whitmarsh and also with Adrian Newey, but ask them only about what is going on in yacht racing, which is another complex, high tech, asset-intensive sport at which England leads the world. We've had similar issues there over the last 20 years... Meantime I'll have a think about F1 [although to be fair to you Mr B you are only half of the bargain, it's as much about commercial deals as about technology]"

Rating: Negative (-1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

15. Posted by alfsboy, 22 hours ago

"Not at all .I am a huge F3 fan ,avidly watch the FIA F3 Euroseries ,and and indeed have a family connection to a leading F3 manager but I am thinking from Libertys point of view because they pay the piper .Its their puppy .I am trying to think what makes a real spectacle and it may not be an ardent traditional fans view at all ."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

