Marchionne reiterates need for Formula E involvement

Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne has reiterated his belief that Ferrari needs to be involved in Formula E.

A stalwart of the Formula One World Championship - having missed just 16 rounds since the championship's inception in 1950 - with its high-octane history of V12s, Flat 12s, V10s and V6s, one would think that the very idea of an all-electric series would be anathema to the Italian marque.

However, last year Sergio Marchionne told investors that he was seriously considering the move, and in a recent interview with the FIA's Auto magazine it is clear the Ferrari president is deadly serious.

"I have two things in mind," he said. "The first is that we need to be involved in Formula E because electrification via hybridisation is going to be part of our future.

"The second is to see Alfa Romeo back racing in Formula One again someday, because I believe very strongly it’s a place the brand should be.

"At this stage, I don’t know how likely it is that either of those two things will happen," he admits. "But the fact that we are talking about them is a good sign in itself."

While the electric series has yet to convince the fans, certainly those who consider themselves 'petrol heads', not only is it including ever more popular events on its calendar - New York is to host its inaugural event in July - so too the major manufacturers are looking to get involved, with BMW set to join Renault, Audi and Jaguar next season and Mercedes also keen to be part of the series. Indeed, from 2018, F1 rivals McLaren will be the sole battery suppliers.

"We have already developed a hybrid supercar, La Ferrari," said Marchionne, "and on future Ferrari models we will leverage new technologies as well as electrification."