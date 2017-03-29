Justin Timberlake on pole for US GP

Officials at the Circuit of The Americas have announced that Justin Timberlake will perform on Saturday, October 21, hours after qualifying for the United States Grand Prix has taken place.

The move follows last year's gig by pop star Taylor Swift who attracted 83,000 fans to her post-qualifying concert. Indeed, attendance on Saturday was higher than on Sunday, a complete reversal of the usual trend.

Timberlake, who has just won his tenth Grammy, has been featured in Time Magazine's 'Most Influential Men of the World' twice.



"We're thrilled to have Justin Timberlake perform at this year's United States Grand Prix," said Bobby Epstein, Chairman of Circuit of The Americas. "After five years, the F1 USGP weekend at COTA has evolved into an annual destination where residents and visitors alike can experience a combination of world-class music, entertainment and motorsports.

"The combination of the incredible entertainment off and on-track with the amazing backdrop of Austin—and everything it has to offer—provides fans with an exhilarating weekend that simply cannot be missed."