Haas could try new brakes in Bahrain

Despite improved reliability over the course of pre-season testing, Haas admits that brakes continue to be an issue.

Ahead of the second Barcelona test, team boss Guenther Steiner admitted that Romain Grosjean, in particular, was claiming that the performance of the (Brembo) brakes differed almost on a set-by-set basis.

Plagued by such issues throughout 2016, Haas tried Carbone Industrie brakes in Brazil but subsequently admitted that the results were inconclusive and that further tests would need to be carried out.

Now the American team has apparently resolved to test the Carbone Industrie brakes in Bahrain.

"Maybe we will do it in Bahrain," said Steiner, according to Autosport, though the Italian claims that the team does not treat the issue as a priority because only Grosjean appears to be affected, which is why it can wait until the third race.

"We've got things in the pipeline but they just take a little bit of time," he continued. "For the short term we have got a solution which is maybe not ideal but is at least safe. Then, when we get on with the programme after the first races, hopefully then we will have the final solution."

"I can't live with the weight of brake issues," insisted Grosjean. "It clearly is something key for me and I struggle a lot because of that.

"For now, we'll try to work at best with people at Brembo to find solutions."