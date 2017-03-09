Barcelona Test Notes 09-03: Force India

Sahara Force India and Esteban Ocon made the most of good conditions in Barcelona to complete a very ambitious testing programme.

Esteban Ocon: "It has been a big day in the car and I am really happy with what we achieved. We did some shorter runs in the morning and longer stints in the afternoon, and by the end of the day I was happy with how the car felt. I was satisfied with our pace and I think we've made really good progress with understanding the VJM10. The next time I will be in the car is in Melbourne and I am really excited about the start of the season. It's been a busy winter with lots of hard work behind the scenes and now I just want to go racing!"

Tom McCullough, Chief Race Engineer: "We were able to make the most of our good reliability and complete a comprehensive test programme. Our understanding of the VJM10 is getting better and we are still making good progress with the car. It was Esteban's final day of driving before Melbourne, so we were able to continue practicing with the procedural tasks he will need during race weekends. He has settled in the team really well, building a good working relationship with the trackside team and everyone back at base. We feel we have prepared him as well as we could for Australia: we had prepared a plan for him during the winter and we have ticked all the boxes. The plan for the final day of testing is more of the same to complete Sergio's preparations for Melbourne too."