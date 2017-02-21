Sirotkin appointed reserve driver at Renault

Russian driver Sergey Sirotkin has been appointed third and reserve driver at Renault.

In 2016, the Russian, who joined Sauber in 2013 but didn't get to drive the car until FP1 in Russia a year later, drove in FP1 at Sochi with Renault having joined the team as a "test driver with a long term development plan".

At today's launch of the French team's 2017 contender, the GP2 racer was named third and reserve driver along regulars Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer.

“We had a very good experience working together last year," said the youngster, who also took part in FP1 in Brazil, "and having this as a base we will make a step forward with a new role in 2017.

“FP1 sessions will be part of my programme," he revealed. "I know these sessions are an important element of race preparation for the team, so my duty in these is to fulfil all their targets, rather than just trying to set the faster time I can at any given moment.”

2016 saw the Russian finish third in the GP2 standings – as he did in 2015 – however, at the end of 2015 he moved from Rapax to ART Grand Prix.

