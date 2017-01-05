Site logo

Channel 4 wins Monaco, loses Monza

NEWS STORY
05/01/2017

Channel 4 has revealed the 10 Grand Prix it will cover live this season along with details of those races for which it will only broadcast delayed highlights.

For the first time since 2012, F1 fans in Britain who only have access to terrestrial coverage will have access to live coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix.

However, as is ever the case, the sport gives with one hand and takes away with the other, meaning that Monza and Interlagos are lost and terrestrial viewers will have to wait until the third race (Bahrain) for their first live broadcast.

The opening round of the European season is highlights only, though fans can look forward to the joys of live coverage from Baku, while Sochi also gets the full treatment.

Live coverage of Hungary and Mexico is also dropped in favour of Singapore and Austin.

Date Event Live/Highlights
26-Mar Australia Sky Only
09-Apr China Sky Only
16-Apr Bahrain Live
30-Apr Russia Live
14-May Spain Sky Only
28-May Monaco Live
11-Jun Canada Sky Only
25-Jun Azerbaijan Live
09-Jul Austria Sky Only
16-Jul Great Britain Live
30-Jul Hungary Sky Only
27-Aug Belgium Live
03-Sep Italy Sky Only
17-Sep Singapore Live
01-Oct Malaysia Live
08-Oct Japan Sky Only
22-Oct USA Live
29-Oct Mexico Sky Only
12-Nov Brazil Sky Only
26-Nov Abu Dhabi Live

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss