Channel 4 wins Monaco, loses Monza

Channel 4 has revealed the 10 Grand Prix it will cover live this season along with details of those races for which it will only broadcast delayed highlights.

For the first time since 2012, F1 fans in Britain who only have access to terrestrial coverage will have access to live coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix.

However, as is ever the case, the sport gives with one hand and takes away with the other, meaning that Monza and Interlagos are lost and terrestrial viewers will have to wait until the third race (Bahrain) for their first live broadcast.

The opening round of the European season is highlights only, though fans can look forward to the joys of live coverage from Baku, while Sochi also gets the full treatment.

Live coverage of Hungary and Mexico is also dropped in favour of Singapore and Austin.