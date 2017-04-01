FIA open to new power unit configuration from 2021

Following its meeting with the manufacturers, the FIA has is open to a new power unit configuration can be introduced in 2021.

The meeting, held at the FIA’s Paris headquarters and chaired by Jean Todt, was attended by a variety of Formula One’s key stakeholders, including representatives of the FIA, the new Commercial Rights Holder, current Power Unit suppliers, as well as automotive manufacturers and independent suppliers not currently involved in F1.

A number of the attending automotive manufacturers were also represented by their road car arms.

The meeting resulted in broad agreement for the future evolution of F1 power units, with all parties seemingly aligned in their focus on a desire to maintain F1 as the pinnacle of motor sport technology, and as a laboratory for developing technology that is relevant to road cars as well as striving for future power units to be powerful, while becoming simpler and less costly to develop and produce.

Also discussed was the mean of improving the sound of the power units and a desire to allow drivers to drive harder at all times.

"I was very pleased with the process, and the fact that so many different stakeholders were able to agree on a direction for the FIA Formula One World Championship in such an important technical area," said Todt.

"Of course, now we must sit down and work through the fine details of exactly what the 2021 power units will be - but we have begun on the right foot, and I am looking forward to working through the process to come up with the best decision for Formula One into the future."

"The FIA Formula One World Championship is committed to running the current 1.6-litre six-cylinder turbo hybrid power units until 2020," said the FIA in a brief statement.

"The current units have demonstrated astonishing technological advancement, producing between 900 and 1000 horsepower, while saving 30 per cent on fuel consumption compared to previous generation engines, and approaching the magic 50% thermal efficiency number - a figure that was unheard of three years ago.

"From 2021, the championship can introduce a new power unit configuration."