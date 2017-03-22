How to Make the Most Out of Your F1 Watching Experience

The arrival of spring marks the start of one of the best seasons of all: Formula One. With only 20 races to watch during the season, F1 fans make the most of every race. Unless you're part of the "rich and famous" and can jet set anywhere around the globe to watch an F1 race in person, you watch it on television like everyone else.

Want to make the most of your the F1 season? Here are some tips for enhancing your experience:

Host Your Own F1 Viewing Party

Once F1 season starts, Formula One parties pop up all across the globe. A majority of these events are an invite-only affair or tickets are start at around 5000 EUR (about $5,400). F1 parties are high-brow, attract celebrities, and often look more like a red carpet affair. As a devoted F1 fan, you can always dream that you will rub elbows with these partygoers, but why not host your own?

If you're planning to get together with friends to watch the race, make your viewing party a fancy affair. Send out invites, make the dress code formal, hire a bartender for a few hours, or even spring for some budget-friendly catering. If it's something your friends are interested in, make it an annual event where you take turns hosting or pool your money together.

Head Out on the Town

Don't feel like hosting or no one has screen or sound system good enough to get the best viewing experience, why not head out on the town? Your favorite bar or club may even be hosting their own F1 event (or you could help them organize one).

Rent a limo, drink champagne, and pick up your fellow F1 fans. Worried about looking silly? Remember, there are only 20 races; every one is worth watching.

Place Your Bets

Want to make your F1 watching experience even more exciting? Have a little friendly competition and do some sports betting with friends. You can either place bets for each race or one for the whole season. Winner gets all the winnings or whatever else you throw into the betting pool.

Don't have any good betting partners or just want a chance to earn a little extra cash during the F1 season? Visiting a casino online is a great option to up your game and play some other games if you're feeling lucky.

Create a Trivia Game

Any trivia fan will attest that you can make anything into a trivia competition. Want to kill some time before the race or during breaks? Create your own F1 trivia game. Have a friend who claims to know every driver bio from 1950? Test his knowledge.

While it may be a game of trivia that only true Formula One fans can enjoy (and play), it may get the crowd pumped up for the race. You can do a little sports betting, offer prizes, or just a good ol' pat on the back to the trivia winners.