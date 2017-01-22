Wehrlein withdraws from RoC on doctors' advice

Pascal Wehrlein has withdrawn from Sunday's RoC Nations Cup following his crash on Saturday during the Race of Champions.

The crash came moments after the German had lost out to Felipe Massa by 0.0014s, the newly-announced Sauber driver losing control of his vehicle after crossing the line, veering across the track to clout the Brazilian and then flipping over a barrier.

Following the incident, Wehrlein will take no part in today's Nations Cup as a precautionary measure on doctors' advice.

"I'm very sorry to withdraw from today's ROC Nations Cup," said the German. "I'd really like to race again and I feel fine, but the doctors have advised me to rest so of course I will take their advice. It's no more than mild discomfort but my real priority for the coming year is my Formula 1 season.

"So while I'm sad to be missing out on all the action, I send my best wishes to my team-mate Sebastian Vettel and the rest of the competitors here in Miami and I wish them another exciting day's racing."

While the exact cause of the accident is unclear, spectators were delighted to see the German and his passenger climb uninjured from the vehicle. Indeed, they were equally impressed with Massa who was first on the scene following the crash, the Brazilian keen to check on the well-being of his F1 colleague.