Giovinazzi to be third driver at Ferrari

Sergio Marchionne has revealed that GP2 runner-up Antonio Giovinazzi will be Ferrari's third driver next season.

The 23-year-old from Martina France in Italy lost out on the GP2 title to Pierre Gasly by just 8 points, both driving for the Prema Racing team.

"I can confirm that in 2017 he will be our third driver," Marchionne told reporters at the Maranello outfit's traditional Christmas lunch. "We took him because he is a great driver, but I'm very pleased also that he is an Italian."

In September, the youngster was invited to Maranello for a simulator test after winning the feature race at Monza.

Following further time in the Ferrari simulator in the new year, Giovinazzi is not expected to make his track debut in the Ferrari until the in-season tests.

Marchionne also revealed that the team's 2017 contender will take to the track at Fiorano for the first time on February 24, three days before the first test at Barcelona gets underway.