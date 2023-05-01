Ocon reflect on "crazy" pitlane moment

The biggest drama on Sunday afternoon came from an unexpected and wholly unnecessary quarter, which Esteban Ocon rightly describes as "crazy".

As Sergio Perez headed to the flag, Ocon, who had driven the entire race on the set of hards on which he started, headed into the pitlane to make his mandatory stop.

However, officials had already given the all-clear to members of the media to enter the parc ferme area at the start of the pitlane area in preparation for the podium ceremony, while members of the teams were running to the pit-wall to congratulate their drivers.

On entering the pitlane, Ocon found himself confronted by a crowd of people, but thankfully there were no incidents.

"This is crazy," he subsequently told reporters. "It could have been a big, big one today. It's definitely something that needs to be discussed. It's something that we don't want to see.

"I don't understand why we're starting to prep the podium and prep the ceremony while we're still racing," he continued. "There's one lap to go, there's still people that didn't pit. I'm arriving at 300 kph, I'm braking very late, I see the people around...

"I had to lift off, I had to back off... I would not have liked to be the one in the middle there, at the speed we are arriving there, especially so close to the line. If I missed the braking point, it's a big disaster. A crazy moment.

"We can't wait for anything, it's clear. You need to wait until all the cars are past the chequered flag, and ensure there is no racing in the pit lane any more until you start prepping the podium. It's not a mystery, it's very simple.

"We don't want to see these things happening. I'm sure the FIA has seen it and they will take action. If they don't take action, I will go and speak to them."

As it happens the FIA was already taking action, ironically against itself, the stewards stating that immediate steps will be taken to consider procedures and protocols.

They will also be having strong words with the - as yet unnamed - cat that wandered on to the track during Saturday's Sprint.

