Kvyat joins Lamborghini for its 2024 LMDh programme

Russian former F1 racer, Daniil Kvyat is heading to LMDh with Lamborghini under an Italian licence.

Kvyat's six-year stint in F1 yielded three podium finishes – second at the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2015, third at the 2016 Chinese Grand Prix and third at the German Grand Prix in 2019. In addition, he scored a fastest lap and 202 points from 110 race starts competing for Toro Rosso, Red Bull and AlphaTauri.

Today it was announced that Kvyat will play a key role in the development of the Lamborghini Iron Lynx LMDh prototype this year, ahead of his competitive debut next year.

In 2024, he will race in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship's Hypercar category, competing under an Italian license.

Much of Kvyat's early career was spent in the ultra-competitive Italian karting arena, a period in which he claimed five titles from 2008 to 2009. In the two years prior to his F1 debut, he also took the Formula Renault 2.0 Alps championship in 2012 and the GP3 Series title in 2013.

"We are thrilled to have Daniil onboard," said Andrea Piccini, Iron Lynx Team Principal and CEO. "The speed he showed during his time in F1 is going to be a huge asset to the team. Not only that, but a podium at Sebring on his FIA WEC debut made quite the impression and bodes well for his future in endurance racing. We are looking forward to testing the LMDh car with him this season before the real challenge begins in 2024."

"I am very happy to have joined Lamborghini Squadra Corse," said Kvyat, "it is a great honour for me. Lamborghini is a very well-known Italian brand with a great history in the automotive world and, having grown up in Italy, this is an additional source of pride for me. We hope to achieve many goals together, I am thankful for their trust in me and I look forward to starting work with the Lamborghini Iron Lynx Team on the LMDh project this year."