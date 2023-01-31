How to win at Jetx?

The theme of Ancient Rome remains in demand among online casino visitors. Their slots are made in the appropriate style of almost every major developer.

Microgaming is no exception in this regard. The company offers to use a bright slot with 5 reels, where the symbols are located in 3 rows. There are 20 paylines to bet on, where winning combinations are counted from left to right. JetX will pay out only if the first symbol of the winning combination is on the leftmost reel. Players can place bets from 20 cents up to $200 per spin.

JetX game with free mode

It is better to start learning the slot machine from the paytable. The latter shows the layout of the lines, as well as the cost of each image. When choosing an JetX for bets, you need to take into account the return rate, which in the slot machine reaches 96.14 percent. The house edge will be less than 4 percent, which makes the machine interesting even for real money bets. The linear symbols of the automaton are:

• ring;

• cup;

• gladius;

• helmet.

Also JetX game has playing card symbols, which are not very valuable. You can place bets using the familiar controls. Players can spin the reels in single or serial mode. In autoplay, you only need to set the bet size and the number of repetitions, after which the slot will not require the player's attention. JetXs are also interesting because they have special symbols. The wild symbol substitutes for other symbols on the reels to form winning combinations more often. How to play JetXs? The most effective bets will be in the free spins mode, in which it is impossible to lose. To get 10 free spins, it is enough to collect 3 Scatters on the reels.

How to win at JetXs? Regular practice allows you to increase your chances of winning. If a player plans to bet on real money, then for this you should use the offer of a reliable site. The latter must have a valid license and operate in full compliance with the law. The presence of a variable bonus system will be an additional advantage.