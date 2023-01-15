How to Choose the Right SUV

It's a great time to be shopping for an SUV. The market has exploded with new models, many of which offer the latest safety features and technology.

But if you're considering buying one, it's important to know what kind of vehicle works best for your lifestyle and needs. With so many options on the market, how do you decide which model is right for you?

Choosing the Right SUV is Important

SUVs typically have four-wheel drive and a higher ground clearance than passenger cars, making them well-suited for driving in snow, mud, and other conditions. SUVs also tend to have more passenger and cargo space, making them an ideal choice for families or anyone who needs extra room for storage.

When it comes to choosing the right SUV, there are several things you'll need to consider from the outset. If you live in a rural area and are looking for something that can handle rough terrain, then an SUV with all-wheel drive (AWD) is probably going to be best. But if your daily commute consists of driving through busy city streets on public transportation - or walking everywhere, then having AWD may not be necessary - and could even end up being a little too much car for what's needed.

It's also important to think about how you'll be using your SUV. If you're mostly going to be driving around town, then fuel efficiency should be one of your top priorities. On the other hand, if you're planning on taking your SUV off-road or towing a trailer, then you'll need to make sure it has enough power and capability. How many people are you likely to ride with? The number of seats goes a long way toward determining whether or not an SUV is the right choice for you.

Finally, an important factor to consider is your budget. There are a wide range of SUVs on the market, so it's important to set a realistic budget before you begin shopping. Keep in mind that features like four-wheel drive and a third row of seating can add to the price tag.

Is a Crossover Different Than an SUV?

What's the difference between an SUV and a crossover, anyway? In reality, there's no single definition. Car manufacturers have moved away from the SUV acronym because they don't want to be limited by a single designation. Instead, they use descriptors such as "crossover" to describe their vehicles' utility-based attributes without limiting themselves with an acronym that may have negative connotations for some.

Crossovers are defined by their body type - they're usually midsize cars with tall ride heights and elevated ground clearance. They're generally marketed toward drivers who want something bigger than normal sedans but don't need all the capabilities found in full-size trucks or body-on-frame SUVs. The idea behind crossovers is that you get some of the benefits of owning an off-road capable vehicle without having any actual off-road capability!

If you're looking for a vehicle that has the best of both worlds, the cargo space and passenger-carrying capacity of a traditional SUV with the handling and fuel efficiency of a car, then a crossover might be the right choice for you.

Should I Buy a Mid-Size or Full-Size?

Both have their pros and cons, so it's important to weigh your options before making a decision. If you're looking for a larger SUV but want to keep your budget reasonable, consider a mid-size SUV. While they may not have all the bells and whistles of their full-size siblings, they are generally easier to park and more maneuverable on city streets. You'll also find that they don't take up as much room in your garage as some of their larger counterparts. However, if you need something large enough to haul extra cargo - or even tow a small boat or camper - you should probably go with one of these larger options instead.

At the end of the day, the decision to buy a mid-size or full-size SUV comes down to your needs and preferences. As you would expect, full-size SUVs have more room for passengers and cargo, which is ideal if you often transport large groups or haul a lot of gear. They also tend to have more powerful engines, which is great for towing.

Should You Choose A 7-seater SUV?

If you're looking for a vehicle with the functionality and versatility of a minivan, but you don't want to sacrifice drivability or handling, a 7-seater SUV may be your best bet. A third row allows these SUVs to accommodate more passengers, which can make them ideal if you have kids. They also offer more cargo space than five-seat SUVs - though not by much. That said, there are a couple of drawbacks that come with buying a larger 7-seater SUV. They are typically not as fuel efficient as smaller SUVs, and they can sometimes be less maneuverable. However, most 7-seater SUVs in Canada - or elsewhere - are designed to be comfortable family rides, not off-roading machines.

So, if you plan on sticking to city streets, and you want to transport your family and friends in comfort and luxury, then yes, a 7-seater SUV is a great choice for you. But, if you plan on hitting the trails or taking your SUV offroad, then you may be better off with a crossover, or a more compact SUV.

Conclusion

There are so many options out there that no matter how unique your needs, there is likely to be something that suits you - and hopefully this article has helped narrow down your choices even further. Regardless, make sure that you test drive a few different SUVs to get a feel for which one is the best fit for you. With these things in mind, you're sure to find the perfect SUV for your needs.