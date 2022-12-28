Should I Get an Extended Warranty?

Are you thinking about buying a car?

This purchase is one of the biggest ones you'll make in your life - especially if you're buying your first car. It's also one of the most significant lifestyle changes, and for the better! The freedom you get from owning a vehicle is incomparable to anything, except maybe buying a home.



However, it's still a sizable investment. And you need to make sure that investment is adequately protected. Whether you're buying a used car or a Formula One race car, you probably feel like you're putting down a sizable amount of money-you don't want it going to waste!



Car manufacturers know this too, which is why car warranties exist in the first place. When you buy a car (especially a new one), you want to know that the manufacturer will be responsible for covering some maintenance costs. However, car warranties don't last forever - the average factory Honda warranty lasts three years, for instance. And unless you plan on buying a new car soon, chances are you'll still need coverage after those three years.



These days, the average car owner keeps one vehicle for between 5 and 8 years, making extended warranties a viable option. With that in mind, we'll check out some of the advantages of extended warranties and teach you the basics of how they work!



Protection After Your Factory Warranty Expires



As we've mentioned above, the main point of getting an extended warranty is to protect your vehicle after its factory warranty expiration date. And this has become more relevant nowadays, as car owners are holding onto their current vehicles for longer and longer periods. You can see more cars that owners drive after 100,000 miles than ever before.



And while most new cars have a factory warranty, it doesn't last forever - it's usually limited by mileage or time. Once you hit any of those two limits, you'll probably want an extended warranty that provides a similar level of protection to your car.



Saving On Car Repair



Anyone who's ever owned a car can tell you that car repairs aren't cheap. That's especially true for modern cars with complex computer systems - any repairs related to these can cost over a thousand dollars!



Luckily, extended auto warranties can shield you from the most expensive repairs. And sure, many people will tell you that these repairs aren't necessary that often. But all it takes is one major issue in a year or two, and your extended warranty practically pays for itself; the cost of that one big fix is usually bigger than the whole warranty.



When it comes down to brass tacks, an extended warranty can save you a lot of money in the long run.



Additional Perks



Also, bear in mind that factory warranties don't cover all types of car repairs. For example, while a Honda factory warranty provides protection to numerous car parts and critical systems, it leaves out some stuff from the default coverage, like:



• Tire defects

• Regular maintenance

• Various inspections

Finding an extended warranty can help you cover some of those as well.

Factory Warranty vs. Extended Warranty - What's The Difference?

So, now that you know some of the advantages of extended warranties - let's look at how warranties work in general.

An extended warranty is an additional service plan that supplements your original one - and it covers a particular spectrum of repairs that you may need as a vehicle owner. Generally, warranties were created to offset the expenses stemming from unexpected repairs on new vehicles. After all, when someone buys a new car, they don't expect to spend money on repairs immediately.

That's why factory warranties exist - if something happens unexpectedly in the first few years of your car ownership, the manufacturer covers the repair costs. However, the "first few years" is crucial there, as we've noted above.

An extended warranty is an entirely separate service package, and you buy it separately from your factory warranty-you receive the latter automatically if you buy a new car. Extended warranties aren't only sold by manufacturers-dealerships and other third parties offer them as well. And you can usually pay them in monthly payments or outright.

When buying an extended warranty, it's generally a good idea to research the warranty provider before making a purchase. The Federal Trade Commission advises evaluating the provider's reputation and checking it with your local consumer protection office.

If you choose a reputable provider, extended warranties can be helpful in terms of higher resale value as well. In most cases, you can transfer the warranty (with a fee) to the next owner of your car-if you end up selling it before the extended warranty's expiration date, of course. It's another way to enhance your investment and give you more peace of mind when you spend money on a new vehicle.