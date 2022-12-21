Can the arrival of Fred Vasseur be the catalyst for success at Ferrari

Despite remaining one of the most iconic sporting institutions in the world, Ferrari have endured a barren few years on the Formula 1 racing track.

Incredibly, Kimi Raikkonen's title win back in 2007 was the last time a Ferrari driver managed to win the Formula 1 Driver's Championship – a statistic that seriously needs to change in Northern Italy.

Pinpointing the exact issue for Ferrari in recent years has been no easy task, with car manufacturing, driver acquisition and bad decision making perhaps being the three most pertinent issues facing the team but moving into 2023, a change has been made at the top of the team.

The charismatic Mattia Binotto was promoted to Team Principal at Ferrari back in 2019 and whilst he oversaw the emergence of Charles Leclerc was one of the best drivers on the grid, he has been unable to yield any success for Ferrari and their army of fans worldwide.

Binotto felt that after the poor showing by Ferrari in the F1 World Championships in 2022, that he ought to step away from the role – leaving Ferrari in pursuit of a new Team Principal.

Whilst applications for one of the biggest jobs in the world came in from far and wide, there was only one candidate in the eyes of many.

Fred Vasseur is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable faces in the world of Formula 1 racing, having enjoyed success with both Alfa Romeo and his native Renault.

Stepping up to manage Ferrari is certainly not a job for the faint hearted but Vasseur's stock is unquestionable, having enjoyed success with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg as juniors.

Max Verstappen remains the number one force in all of Formula 1 currently and the Dutchman will take some stopping in 2023 but Vasseur will be hoping to put Ferrari on the right path to being able to catch Red Bull.

The aforementioned Charles Leclerc is one of the most exciting talents in the world of Formula 1, as exemplified by his excellent start to the 2022 season, where he managed to keep Verstappen and the Red Bull juggernaut at bay for a month or so.

Sustaining that over the course of a season will be a challenge for Leclerc and Vasseur but it is one that they will look to embrace wholeheartedly.

According to sports betting comparison portal NJ.Bet, Charles Leclerc is currently +850 to win the 2023 Formula 1 Driver's Championship and a few early season wins next year could put him in contention.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz is the other driver in the Ferrari roster and he will be eager to showcase his talents under Vasseur and he is a decent outside shot at +2500 with the NJ best betting apps like Bet Rivers and MGM sportsbook to win the 2023 Formula 1 Driver's Championship.