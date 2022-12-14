Tutor John W of DoMyEssay on the Best Careers for Engineers in the Automotive Field

Top 5 Most Exciting and Well-Paid Engineering Jobs in the Automotive Sector

Probably every F1 motorsport fan and auto lover has thought about building a career in the automotive industry. Doing what you love and making money for a living is a dream come true. But the sad truth is that there aren't so many jobs for automotive engineers that would be both interesting and well-paying. Or are there?

Despite the common belief, an automotive engineer isn't necessarily someone who gets hands dirty fixing cars. This profession has many applications across the industry, and many of them are pretty interesting. So, if you are acquiring a degree in automotive engineering (or already have one) but don't want to do the traditional job, the good news is that there are plenty of other, more exciting engineering jobs. In this article, an expert from the professional do my essay for me writing service DoMyEssay will talk about the top five.

1. Industrial Engineer

Average salary: $73,726

While automotive engineers typically build entire vehicles or their separate parts, industrial engineers deal with the efficiency of the systems and machines. The primary task of an Industrial engineer is to improve the current production procedures and methods. They are also responsible for quality control to ensure that every end customer will get an efficient and safe vehicle. At the same time, they might be tasked to help the manufacturer reduce costs while maintaining high quality.

2. Environmental Engineer

Average salary: $81,454

Another interesting job is as an environmental engineer. A person in this role is tasked to develop solutions that will make the end products and procedures more environmentally friendly. For example, working on a traditional gas-powered car, an environmental engineer will have to analyze current designs and come up with solutions to reduce pollution. They may also seek solutions to reduce the overall manufacturer's ecological impact. At the same time, this job is also in-demand in electric car manufacturing. They help design such cars and their charging stations in the most eco-friendly way.

3. Audio Engineer

Average salary: $88,905

If you love cars and good sound, this next job might be the best pick for you. An audio engineer (or an acoustic engineer) is a person who specializes in designing sound- and vibration-controlling technology. In the automotive sector, these specialists are responsible for producing car radios. They have to ensure that a vehicle will have optimal noise levels, the quality of sound will be good, and that the sound is evenly distributed throughout the car. In some cases, people in this job can also design quiet engines, look for solutions to reduce vehicle vibrations, install car horns, etc.

Pro tip: To land a job like this, you might need to add some additional training to your automotive engineering degree. Namely, you will want to learn audio systems and engineering. So if you are still in college, feel free to pick up a few extra classes. You can always hire a professional essay writer to back you up academically - check out EssayHub reviews to learn how. And if you have already completed your degree, don't hesitate to take extra career development courses to brush up on your skills.

4. Quality Engineer

Average salary: $77,255

In a nutshell, a quality engineer is responsible for ensuring that the end product meets the company and industry standards. In the automotive sector, they often have to oversee the manufacturing process, analyze consumer needs and safety regulations, and ensure that the overall quality of the vehicle is high enough. In many cases, quality engineers also actively participate in all kinds of testing after the manufacturing process. It's an important job that affects customer satisfaction, and it's quite interesting too.

5. Sales Engineer

Average salary: $80,066

Finally, another exciting job for automotive engineers is a sales engineer. As you can easily guess, this job deals more with sales than hands-on engineering. A sales engineer is a person responsible for selling highly technical services or products. In the automotive sector, it can involve selling car parts, materials, etc. A person in this role needs to have an engineering degree and an excellent understanding of the product they sell.

The Bottom Line

Although there is a standardized image of automotive engineers, now, you can see that there is much more that you can do with a career in this field. The jobs in this article are all equally important. At the same time, they seem to be more exciting than traditional automotive engineering.

Hopefully, this article will help you find a job that suits your needs and expectations!