Phil Collins Of EssayService on the World's Top Academic Programs in Motorsport Engineering

Starting a Career in Motorsports: 5 Best Engineering Programs Across the World

In 2021, F1 reported a record-breaking 1.5B viewers in total. With such a huge popularity of F1 motorsport, it's no wonder that more and more young fans are considering starting careers in motorsport themselves. And if you are among them, you've come to the right place!

In this article, one of the expert paper writers for hire from the top essay writing service EssayService and a huge fan of motorsport will tell you about the top five motorsport engineering programs to consider to start a career in this field.

1. National Motorsport Academy

Probably one of the best ways to get into the industry is to complete your training at the National Motorsport Academy (UK). NMA is a British non-profit organization that strives to deliver the best motorsport-related education to students globally. All courses are available online. They are flexible and, most importantly, industry-lead, which means that the courses are taught by industry professionals.

Currently, NMA offers several degree programs in motorsport engineering, including a BA in motorsport Engineering, BSc Final Year Top-Up, and a Master's Degree in Advanced Motorsport Engineering. Although the school is fully online, it is quite hard to get in and complete their programs. So if you want to ensure success with no stress, it will be good to have a reliable academic helper by your side. Check out EssayPro reviews to see if this paper writing service can help you gain your motorsport engineering degree with ease!

2. Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis

The next one on our list is the only university in the USA that offers training in motorsport. UIPUI is known for its excellent quality of teaching and for having one of the largest nursing schools in the country. But not everyone knows that it also has a great program in motorsports engineering.

The program offered at IUPUI is a fully-accredited, 4-year degree. As was mentioned earlier, it's the only degree available in the country at this moment. The school offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees in this field, and it also boasts many successful graduates who are now working for auto racing companies all across the globe.

3. Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology

This Canadian college is known for delivering top-tier certificate, post-graduate, and diploma-level technical education. MITT is best known for its deep collaboration with the industry. Together with tech-oriented companies, the school identifies the major skill gaps (both soft and hard) and develops its programs based on what the industry needs.

The institute offers a Certificate in Motorsport Technician. The program's duration is 1 year, and the cost is CAD$16,750. This program prepares proficient motorsport engineers and provides them with excellent work practicum opportunities in the field.

4. Staffordshire University

This university is among the UK's top 15 schools for Social Inclusion and Teaching Quality. Staffordshire University boasts high-quality training and research programs, which makes it definitely worth considering.

At this time, this school offers two great programs in motorsport engineering. Both programs are called Automotive & Motorsport Engineering BEng (Hons). The content of the programs is similar. The only difference is the duration. At the end of the program, students receive a Bachelor's degree.

5. University of Huddersfield

Another school located in the UK on our list is the University of Huddersfield. This school is known as the first one in the country for National Teaching Fellowships. It offers top-tier higher education and boasts world-leading research groups.

At this moment, the university offers one program in the field of your interest. The Automotive and Motorsport Engineering is a full-time, 4-year program that paves the way into the racing industry for young enthusiasts. After the completion of the program, students receive a Bachelor's degree and plenty of exciting work practicum opportunities. The cost of the program is around £16,000.00 per year, which is slightly over $19,500.

The Bottom Line

If you are a fan of F1 motorsport just like us, we understand why you are hoping to build a career in this field too. The only question is, where do you start?

Since we are talking about motorsport engineering, in particular, it's obvious that one requires a certain level of skills and knowledge to start a career in it. And this can be acquired only through high-quality training. Luckily, now you know about some of the world's best schools that offer programs in motorsport engineering. All that is left for you to do is pick the option that suits you best and follow your dream!