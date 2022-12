All you need to know about car photography

Do you know how to take pictures of cars?

If you think you don't need this, we would like to say the opposite, many of you are mistaken. Knowing how to take good quality photos of cars can be useful to many drivers in the future for many reasons, one of them - selling your car.

Many of us that are a question about how to make a high-quality photo of our vehicle. It can't be easy but not impossible. You just need to know definite patterns and how to do them correctly. Here we introduce you to some recommendations. You can also take stylish photos of women near the car. You can check out info about photography poses for females on Skylum's blog.

Vehicle location on the ground

Initially, you need a beautiful backdrop for a successful photograph. Unfortunately, to take a picture of a car as if it were on the cover of a glossy magazine, you need a lot of money to pay for the necessary scenic spot photography in nature and to use expensive equipment.

But anyway there are still options for taking a good picture of any car without purchasing expensive devices.

To get a great shot of your car, you want it to be the focal point of the shot regardless of the background or the weather outside. You probably don't want the attention to your car to be lost at the expense of other objects in the frame. When choosing the background and the weather to photograph your car, remember that a high-quality photo can be taken at any time of day or in any weather conditions.

The natural environment

You can take photos of your vehicle in a natural environment.

It can be made in different places:

• On the road;

• Parking place;

• In the garage;

• Outside the city;

• Nearby some picturesque places.

Just remember that the location you choose will influence the meaning of the photo. For example, photographing a vehicle in or near a garage may create the impression that the vehicle has been stored in a garage.

It will all depend on the color tones of such a photo. If bright colors prevail in the photo, the picture will take on a very positive mood.

If you want your car to have a clean and bright image in a photo, photograph your car in a business district of the city, for instance, against the background of business centers and beautiful modern office buildings.

But if you want a classic look, photograph the car outdoors, setting it up on some hillside with an open landscape horizon. Photographs are especially beautiful during sunset. For this purpose, the background of the car should have a westerly horizon.

An unnatural setting

If you want to try to take photos of the car in an ordinary location, think carefully so that it doesn't look like a "foreign" object in that environment. For example, near the house, when the car is on the lawn or pavement, it will naturally look incongruous.

Always be selective with the choice of the location itself. Also, remember to pay attention to the objects around the car and the colors of the background when taking your pictures. Preferably, several tones around the car should be similar in tone to the car itself, allowing the different objects in the photo to complement each other.

Lighting

The next step for successful photography is lighting. This is an essential element of any photograph. Preferably use natural daylight and choose daylight hours if possible. The best time to take a picture is just before sunrise or as the sun rises and just after sunset. This allows you to capture the soft light tones of the car and avoids the harshness of the midday sun.

If you want to take pictures using artificial light, such as a flashlight, we advise you to choose the right angle and angle for the final picture by taking a few test shots so that you can determine for yourself where the light best hits the machine without creating unnecessary glare or double glare.

Corners

Once you have chosen a beautiful location and found out that the subject is sufficiently lit and practically everything is ready, you can then take high-quality, artistic photos of your car.

Once you are ready, you should know exactly what you want to emphasize in the picture and what you want to focus on (the bodywork, colors, rims, etc.)

But the most important thing is to decide on the angle at which you want to shoot. It's certainly a good idea to start at eye level. But it's also worth taking a small series of shots from different angles and perspectives so that you can choose the best ones for yourself later on.

When taking a picture of a car from a corner, pay attention to the objects in the background. Try to take a photo so that there are no extraneous objects, such as trees or electrical wires, that will distract people's attention from the car.

External details

Once you have taken full-size photos of the car, you can now start taking photos of certain details of the subject. If you look closely, you will further notice that you can also take some close-up photos that, for example, emphasize the flowing lines of the car body itself or, say, the same logo. Again, friends, don't forget that you can also photograph them from a certain angle.

Interior

When taking pictures of the interior of a car, you need to make sure there is enough light to do so, especially when you decide to take such pictures in the afternoon. The most common mistake when taking pictures of the interior of a car is a lack of ambient light.

Never take pictures of the interior of a car if you do not have enough light and when you cannot make the interior illuminated. What needs to be filmed inside the car? The steering wheel of course, with the brand's logo and the dashboard. You can also take pictures of the car seats and the door upholstery itself. You can read and find out more about photography poses for females on Skylum's blog. This will help you if you want to take great photos in front of the car.