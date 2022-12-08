A Guide to Casino Bonuses

You may have seen flashy advertisements on the internet from online casinos promoting the bonuses they offer for new and existing customers.

They use them to attract players to pick their casinos and add excitement to their gameplay experience.

Most of the casino bonuses on offer are matched deposits, free spins and no deposit bonuses. They sometimes even offer referral bonuses too. Before you start playing, we will review the specific types of bonuses so you fully understand what they are.

What exactly is a Bonus?

A casino bonus is effectively an extra monetary incentive you receive when signing up for an online casino which gives you a chance to win some real money.

Bonuses also give you a feel for the online casino's website and various games. The plus is that you do necessarily have to use your money, and you can hopefully win some withdrawable funds for yourself during your experience.

One of the main reasons online casinos have rapidly risen in popularity over the years is the convenience of not having to leave your own home to play. You are good to go if you have a suitable device with a stable internet connection. The biggest reason everyone has flocked to join online casinos is the bonuses you can receive by signing up, which you do not get so often at your traditional inland casinos.

What different types of Bonuses are there?

There are many casino bonuses on offer to players; take some time to read up on every offer so you are fully aware of everything they are offering you, every bonus differs, and we want you to make the most of the offers.

How do bonuses typically work?

We will review the bonuses online casinos offer players and how they can add to your gameplay experience.

Welcome Bonus

Almost all online casinos offer a welcome bonus for signing up. You will normally see these on the homepage, which attracts your attention; for example, you will see Deposit £10 Get £30 in free funds. You may have to wager the funds, so read through the bonus terms and conditions to be fully aware of everything.

Deposit Bonus

Deposit Bonuses usually consist of Matched Deposits. This means they will match whatever your first Deposit is up to a certain amount, allowing you to get a feel for the games you prefer to play without risking any of your cash. Wagering requirements may play, so check, so you are satisfied.

Free Spins Bonus

Free spins bonuses are available to new and existing customers. This could be a fixed amount of spins on the most popular online casino slots or a new game they have. They will give thee free spins to persuade new customers to sign up and offer them to existing customers to show them a particularly popular or new game in the hope they continue with it.

No Deposit Bonus

No deposit bonuses and bonuses are given for simply registering. You do not have to make the first Deposit, and you will receive free bet credits or spins to earn some withdrawable cash. This is a very popular offer amongst players as it allows you to risk-free test out all aspects of the casino.

Loyalty Bonus

Loyalty bonuses are something you may find on certain online casino sites. They can be a daily spin on a prize wheel full of prizes such as free spins, bet credits, free bingo cards and scratchcards.

You may also find that some online casinos have another type of loyalty bonus in place. For example, if you spend £25 a week gambling on their site, you will be given £5 in free bet credits. This is a great thing to offer as it benefits both new and existing customers.

We want to remind you to check the terms and conditions of every offer before you sign up so you clearly understand. They all differ in things such as wagering requirements which means you will have to play through the funds a certain amount of times before withdrawing them as real funds.

Summary of A Guide to Casino Bonuses

This has given you a better understanding of online casinos and the promotions and bonuses they offer to new and existing customers.

Promotions and bonuses are a great way to test and try different online casinos and get a feel for the website and the different types of games they provide before you decide which one is the best for you. Before you even play through your bonus, if you want to get a feel for the different types of games, free modes are in place to help you get some experience with them, so when you do get going, you know exactly what you are doing.

Gamble Responsibly

We want to take this opportunity to remind you of the importance of responsible gambling. Please only ever gamble with money that you can afford to lose. Things are in place to ensure you keep control, such as setting spending and time limits and only being able to deposit a certain amount of times a week.

If you start noticing signs of bad gambling habits, please take responsibility and action.