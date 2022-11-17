Abu Dhabi Grand Prix preview

This weekend we head to Abu Dhabi for the final round of the 2022 season.

What's that French expression, plus ca change?

We say that because as we head to the Yas Marina, hostilities appear to have broken out between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen once again, certainly if last week's clash was anything to go by.

In one of those moments we grew used to last season, Lewis and Max went for the same piece of tarmac, the Dutchman losing a piece of his front wing and gaining a 5s time penalty in the process.

To further compound the belief that the two-time world champion hasn't fully matured yet, he was subsequently involved in a spat with his teammate over an incident "last summer" involving teammate Sergio Perez.

While Max was getting all hot and bothered, Lewis was cruising on his way to second, eventually finishing just 1.5s behind his teammate, George Russell who claimed his maiden F1 win.

Though the German team has been telling us that its car's performance is track specific, it must head into this weekend feeling quietly confident.

Though the fear of failing to win a race for the first time since the introduction of the hybrid formula in 2014 can now be put to bed, there remains the little matter of Lewis, who faces his first win-less season since entering F1 in 2007.

As if that, combined with the fact that the W13 has now proved itself a race winner wasn't enough, the seven-time champion will have added impetus this weekend due to the fact that this is his 200th Grand Prix for the Mercedes team, no other driver having contested as many races for the same team in the history of the sport.

Naturally, Max and Red Bull will be out to thwart him, however let's hope that there is no repeat of the shambles of 2021, a night of shame for a sport which is still paying the price.

Last week's silliness aside, the team really need to get behind Perez and help him secure the runner-up spot. Hard to believe, but in all those years of Sebastian Vettel and Max winning the title and Constructors' Championship, Red Bull has never finished 1-2 in the standings.

In the quest for runner-up spot, Perez is up against Charles Leclerc, who in all honesty had a torrid weekend in Brazil, following an even more torrid weekend in Mexico.

Slowly, but surely, the Monegasque is learning the lesson that the likes of Prost, Alonso and Vettel learned before him, namely that Ferrari is its own worst enemy.

Indeed, as the Italian team marks 15 years since its last title, it is worth remembering that it had to look beyond its borders and recruit an Englishman, a German, a Frenchman and a South African in order to bring its previous 21 year drought to an end.

Little surprise that this week there have been reports that team boss Mattia Binotto is to be dropped, and though Ferrari was quick to deny this, and insists it has confidence in him, one cannot help but feel that this is the sort of language we hear before a football team fires its manager.

The clashes involving Max and Lewis, Max and Sergio weren't the only signs of disharmony last weekend, with Lance Stroll unceremoniously forcing teammate Vettel off track and Alpine drivers, Esteban Ocon and Alonso given a very stiff talking to following their clash in the Sprint.

This is Alonso's final race for Alpine and the Spaniard is sure to want to sign-off in style. Other than seeking to beat McLaren in the team standings, he will no doubt be desperate to see off his teammate in the driver rankings.

For McLaren, Brazil was a nightmare, with neither driver seeing the chequered flag, and thereby ends all real hope of securing fourth in the standings.

While Lando Norris was already suffering from food poisoning it was yet another disappointment for Daniel Ricciardo who is in the McLaren for the last time.

Yet to find a role for 2023, the popular Australian has been linked with a reserve role at Mercedes, as has Mick Schumacher who today was confirmed as having lost his seat at Haas for 2023 to Nico Hulkenberg.

We also say goodbye to Nicholas Latifi, however more importantly it is auf wiedersehen to four-time champion Vettel.

Maye we're just getting older, but it seems only yesterday when we saw the youngster win in the Toro Rosso at Monza, going onto become the sport's youngest ever world champion with Red Bull.

We wish him a happy retirement - at the age of 35 - and thank him for the pleasure he has given us over the years, all those many magical moments, and not just in terms of the racing, after all who will ever forget the seagulls in Canada.

Even though Max and Red Bull have settled the titles, there is still much to look out for. Can Lewis grab that historic win, can Mercedes leapfrog Ferrari in the standings, can Alpine hold off McLaren and can Max and Fernando stop falling out with people?

Whatever happens this weekend, and we have a feeling there is drama yet to come, it has been an entertaining season, and one which sets us up nicely for 2023.

