NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2023: From Indy Lights to Indy NXT, A New Generation

Starting in 2023, a 14-race schedule with an extended roster of drivers will compete, thanks to a complete rehaul by NTT INDYCAR.

The journey towards joining the top-tier ranks of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES has taken a turn for the better. North America's elite open-wheel racing series has received the attention it deserved, with an instalment of young, up-and-coming, and charismatic talent. Known as INDY NXT by Firestone. INDY NXT will promote a new generation of racing hopefuls as they compete for the ultimate prize, allowing the most successful drivers to join the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

The Official Tire Supplier of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Firestone, will continue its strong relations with INDYCAR as they'll become the sponsor and tire supplier of INDY NXT. The evolution of Indy Lights, now INDY NXT, will focus on a new generation while progressing toward impacting a younger and growing consumer base.

The rebranding of Indy Lights has already made an impact with its series name, INDY NXT. The name emphasises the word 'next,' thus showing their dedication to the next generation of talent. In addition, they'll host 14 races in 2023, beginning on March 5, 2023, throughout the streets of St. Petersburg, with multiple ovals, road, and street circuits.

"We look forward to being part of the journey as INDY NXT enters a new era and expands our partnership with INDYCAR," said Lisa Boggs, director of motorsports at Bridgestone Americas. "Having been in the series previously, we know how important it is for developing the next generation of drivers, and we are proud to support them again. INDY NXT provides opportunities for Firestone to engage with new audiences and develop and showcase our technology."

Jay Frye, the INDYCAR president, commented: "INDY NXT by Firestone will continue to develop and graduate new generations of racers ready to engage in breath-taking, high-stakes competition. Firestone is the perfect partner in this endeavour, with its innovative technology and authentic appreciation for INDY NXT and its vast potential."

2023 INDY NXT Schedule:

• Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Streets of St. Petersburg

• Sunday, April 30, 2023 - Barber Motorsports Park

• Sunday, May 12, 2023 - Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Race 1

• Sunday, May 13, 2023 - Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Race 2

• Sunday, June 3, 2023 - Streets of Detroit 1

• Sunday, June 4, 2023 - Streets of Detroit 2

• Sunday, June 18, 2023 - Road America

• Sunday, July 2, 2023 - Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

• Sunday, July 22, 2023 - Iowa Speedway

• Sunday, Aug 6, 2023 - Streets of Nashville

• Sunday, Aug 27, 2023 - World Wide Technology Raceway

• Sunday, Sep 3, 2023 - Portland International Raceway

• Sunday, Sep 9, 2023 - WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 1

• Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 - WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 2

Peacock will provide complete coverage of all 14 races in the United States, as well as NBCUniversal's streaming service and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

Alternative sponsors have yet to be announced, but with the recent influx of legalized sports betting in North America, we could witness one of the nation's leading sportsbooks appear as an INDY NXT partner.

The 2023 season will deliver the opportunity to reset some old-school values as a new goal has emerged, led with an inspired hope to give Generation Z and the younger talents to assist in the sports reach to alternative demographics.

To draw added attention, INDY NXT races will take place on the same tracks and weekends as the NTT INDY SERIES events. Replicating the 2022 season, the calendar will have three doubleheader weekends: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road course, Streets of Detroit, and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where the inaugural INDY NXT champion will be crowned.