Whether you're a fan of the structured and professional world of F1 racing or prefer the thrill of a street race in self-customized cars, there's no denying that much of the world loves racing.

From the adrenaline of going around a corner too fast to the shine of a new car, there is much to love about the sport.

Motorsport is so popular around the globe that in 2021, the industry generated almost €160 million (or about 138.89 million) in revenue. This revenue was thanks to the multiple motorsport racing tournaments and the many entertainment mediums that take after the sport.

These entertainment options have become increasingly popular as more people try to experience the thrill of the race. This is mainly because they offer fun, safe, and attainable ways to race around the world's best tracks in the newest cars. They also provide the chance to enjoy a race-themed game with the possibility of winning enough cash to buy a dream car.

This article will look at the best racing-themed entertainment available today. So, let's get off the start line and dive in without wasting time.

Video Games

As expected, video games are the number one way to enjoy race-themed entertainment. Why? Because of the plethora of fantastic games that offer experiences ranging from professional racing to desert drag races (and everything in between).

With the launch of new-gen consoles and upgraded graphics cards for PCs, these games have taken on a new life and offer almost insane realism. These visuals have been married to captivating SFX, incredibly dynamic physics engines, and multiple game modes providing different ways to play.

Among the best racing video games are these two:

Forza Horizon 5

This edition of the popular Forza series lets you drive around an open-world map based in Mexico. And, as per the usual style for Forza, you'll be able to move around in the fastest, newest, and sleekest cars available.

The game features multiplayer that pits your driving skills against other players. If you don't feel like showing off to others, there is also an extensive campaign mode that will keep you busy for a while.

F1 2022

The latest iteration of the famous F1 games brand offered by EA Sports lets you get behind the wheel of some of the fastest cars available on the screen. Including all the teams that you love to support during the regular F1 season.

To make the racing even more realistic, the game incorporates a VR mode that lets you experience the rush of driving in virtual reality. This brings an entirely new element to the professional race setting that puts you right in the middle of the action.

Casino and Gambling Games

Playing racing-themed games isn't only limited to those that you can play for fun. The speed of the industry has accelerated it directly into the gambling industry as well—inspiring several enjoyable motorsport slot games.

To entice racing enthusiasts to visit their website, many online casinos offer a variety of race-themed casino games. These let you enjoy motorsport-centred games while giving you a chance to win some serious cash.

Some of the best online slots with a race theme are listed below.

Racing for Pinks

Released by famed slot developer Microgaming, this racing slot offers a 5x3 grid to play with that features 243 different pay lines. This gives you plenty of ways to win while you enjoy the themed symbols that portray a variety of stunning hot rods.

The game offers a wild symbol that helps increase wins, a free spin bonus round triggered by scatter symbols and an insane racing bonus game. You'll pick a side to win an adrenaline-filled drag race during this game. Guessing correctly could win you incredible chunks of cash.

Dream Run

This slot offered by Real Time Gaming will make fans of the popular Fast and Furious franchise feel at home. The game graphics feature symbols like speedometers, tyres, nitrous boosters, and the thing that every bad-boy driver needs, a girl.

The game has a 5x3 grid and 25 different ways that you can play. It also has two wild symbols (one of which triggers a 3X multiplier) and a unique bonus round. This bonus lets you participate in a five-car drag race to see who can make it to a big win first.

Simulators

A racing simulator should pique your interest if you're looking for a more immersive experience than just a video game or car-themed slot. However, we should mention upfront these simulators can cost anywhere between 18,000 and 90,000, so you might want to start saving up today.

While that may sound insane, they are well worth their money. Many come with multiple screens, motion tracking, interchangeable steering wheels, and customizable gear shifters. These allow you to race around tracks like the famous Silverstone raceway and feel like you are there.

Two of the most advanced simulators are outlined below.

Hexatech Racing Simulator

This sim will set you back a staggering 80,550. However, it features a suspended seat that has fully integrated motion detection. It also has six different actuators that mimic the motion of the simulated car to give you an ultra-realistic experience.

The simulator has pre-installed software that lets you select different modes, such as track or test. Alternatively, this sim allows you to install your own software to try with the hardware.

FMCG International F1-Style Car

If you're looking for a simulator that is more car than just a simulator, this is for you. For 90,000, this simulator comes in the shape of an actual F1 car (including things like Pirelli tyres). In the cockpit are three screens that fully encompass your vision and a surround sound system that makes it sound like you are in an F1 car.

The car is also customizable in terms of aesthetics, and you can choose what colour you'd like the simulator delivered in when making your purchase.

Conclusion

Whether you like sitting on the couch watching a race, playing as your favourite speedster, trying your luck at winning slots with the correct car symbols, or immersing yourself in a simulator, there is plenty of race-themed entertainment available.

So, the next time you're looking for something to do to get your adrenaline pumping, try one of the excellent motorsport-centred options discussed above.