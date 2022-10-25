What Next for Daniel Ricciardo?

The worst-kept secret in Formula One is finally out with the news that Daniel Ricciardo is set to leave McLaren at the end of the season.

The rumours had spread quickly since the Hungarian Grand Prix in July and the confirmation is finally in after a period that doesn't reflect well on the team.

McLaren are moving on with the news that Oscar Piastri is coming in to take over from the Australian, but what about Ricciardo? Will he remain in F1 for 2023 or has the time come to consider other options?

Haas Make Early Move

The first F1 team to show an interest in Daniel Ricciardo were Haas. Even before the news of the Australian's departure from McLaren was confirmed, the American manufacturer was reported to have been hovering.

That interest has continued following the confirmation from McLaren but, in recent days, the Haas team have been sending out mixed messages. Towards the end of August, team boss Guenther Steiner appeared to confirm that interest amidst rumours over Mick Schumacher's future.

Just one day later, Steiner appeared to backtrack and was quoted as saying 'maybe we don't want Daniel'.

It leaves Ricciardo with an uncertain future beyond this season, but there is work to be done before he gets to that stage.

Focusing on the Dutch Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo has decisions to make at the end of the season, but he now has to focus on the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Next up is the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort where the McLaren driver will take his place among the rest of the grid.

Ricciardo isn't expected to win: McLaren have been largely noncompetitive this year and nothing is expected to change just yet. According to the best betting sites in the Netherlands, as sourced by Sbo.net, current Drivers' Championship leader Max Verstappen is the man to beat while the closest challenges are expected to come from Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton.

In contrast, Daniel Ricciardo is way down the list as the tenth favourite. Those odds will remain in place until the start of the race and at that point they will switch to the live markets. SBO will continue to monitor the numbers and the market will be online until such time as the race is won.

Readers can follow any movements while digesting news stories and opinion pieces that may appear. Useful betting guides are published and it's also possible to get directly involved with F1 betting.

Each bookmaker is open to new customers who sign up online via a safe and secure registration form. The process only takes just a few minutes and many operators have a welcome promotion waiting at the other end.

A range of deposit and withdrawal options are available while customer services can handle any questions. Those who continue to play on a regular basis may have other benefits to look forward to including ongoing promotions, a choice of other sports and the potential to bet on a mobile device via an app.

In summary, it's a logical site to follow for anyone looking to bet on motorsport, but will Daniel Ricciardo be involved in the F1 markets next season?

Options Elsewhere

There are no guarantees that Daniel Ricciardo will even stay in Formula One. Perhaps he could follow the paths of other F1 drivers who have switched to different disciplines within motorsport.

Recent reports suggest that there could be an opening in NASCAR and the Australian would be following Kimi Raikkonen as the most recent man to cross codes. The interest shown by Haas, with their NASCAR origins, may also help to fuel those rumours.

With so much experience behind him, Ricciardo would be a loss for Formula One but the comments of Guenther Steiner might just offer cause for concern. The Haas team principal stated that it's not about a driver's past but what he can do in the future.

Daniel Ricciardo is still only 33 and that makes him four years younger than Lewis Hamilton. Had he enjoyed the same cars as Hamilton his record may have been better but, where do Steiner's comments leave the Australian as he looks for a new team in 2023?