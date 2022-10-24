Do Online Casinos Sponsor F1?

Since the inaugural Silverstone Grand-Prix in 1950, a lot has changed within the Formula 1 World Championship.

Initially, F1 cars were painted in their nationality colors, and the closest thing to sponsorship was dominated by small logo companies and brands (often fuel and tire suppliers).

During the Championship's nascent stages, advertising-related sponsorship was prohibited. However, this restriction eased in 1968 when Shell and BP withdrew from F1, and Firestone started charging them for tires.

Advertising sponsorship was ushered to increase income and revenue generation for Formula 1 teams. This decision marks a significant move and is of great significance in the history of F1. It helped create an avalanche of arrangements and deals, including casino and sports betting operators.

A General Overview of F1 Sponsorships

It is easy to wonder who pays for all the expenses of operating the Formula 1 World Championships. Someone has to fund the organization from all the flashy cars, cash prizes, and accompanying glamor.

Surprisingly, the F1 part of the global motor racing industry turns over billions of dollars yearly, generating more money with every new season. F1 teams source funds from sponsors, fees from race organizers, and TV rights, among other channels.

About 40% of the funds come from TV rights, 30% as alimony from race organizers, 25% from sponsorship deals, and 5% from other sources.

The gambling industry is a big player in the F1 sponsorship sphere. The two industries supplement each other in numerous ways. For instance, fans can play motorsport-themed slots at the best slot sites in the UK. On the other hand, gambling businesses sponsor F1 teams every year.

With that in mind, the online gambling industry is growing exponentially, and as such, Formula 1 is gradually embracing online casinos as potential sponsors.

Why Do iGaming Companies Offer F1 Sponsorships

Statistics show that some of the biggest, most reputable, and most revered online entertainment brands have entered the F1 sponsorship race. The reasons iGaming companies want to get involved in Formula 1 vary from one operator to the other.

The benefits of such arrangements extend to online casino players. For example, the growing number of motor racing-themed games you can enjoy for free or real money tops the list of motifs for blending online casinos with F1.

Working closely with F1 teams gives online casino operators a chance to reach out to potential customers with a passion for motorsport betting. Being able to appeal to such target audiences is appealing to every online casino company.

The audience refocused from motorsports to its betting facet makes exciting prospects for software developers and casino operators. Partnerships between the two industries have also made it possible for online casino operators to target specific local or regional audiences through televised sports events.

In countries where gambling companies are forbidden, sponsorship agreements allow casino brands to advertise and lobby strict regulations. Though this might seem like a shady move, things are simply what they are.

Case in Point

One reputable casino operator recently entered the Asian market and penned an exclusive deal with rights reserved to allow it to support F1 actions and events in Asia. The contract is expected to run to 2021, with the possibility for an extension. The deal will allow the iGaming operator to showcase its brand during all Formula 1 events in the continent. This helps foster interregional sports events in both betting and racing.

In 2021, Formula 1 signed an agreement with 188BET as its sponsor in Asia. The deal was mutually beneficial to both parties. It allows 188BET exclusive access to F1's betting data. The betting operator intends to share this data with bettors to help them make informed decisions.

188BET will also enjoy the privilege to showcase its brand via virtual ad trackside, allowing broadcasters to display the 188BET brand to Asian viewers. In addition, the betting company will also enjoy exclusive control of the Formula 1 play predictor option across Asia. This will help direct F1 bettors to the 188BET website.

On the other hand, the racing organization benefits from 188BET paying F1 an undisclosed sum of money annually. Formula 1 can then use the funds to expand its operations.

The Next Phase in F1 Sponsoring

Crypto.com, an online platform with over 10 million users, is slated to become a global partner for F1 racing. The crypto firm also announced a new NFT award at the Turkish Grand Prix. Considering that a majority of reputable online casinos are already embracing the use of crypto, you can expect the next phase to entail operators, crypto brands, and F1 teams.

Currently, numerous gambling firms are investing in new online venues targeting broad audiences, especially in the sports sector.

Cryptocurrencies have allowed players and bettors to enjoy an anonymous transaction experience. More sports betting and online casinos fans want to experience triple satisfaction when wagering for real money. One way of achieving that is by blending F1, iGaming, and crypto.

Current Challenges

During the days of Bernie Ecclestone, F1 always stayed clear of the gaming and gambling industry. Companies within this industry took well over 40 years to find a place in the Formula 1 World Championships.

With new management in place, the trajectory has shifted from detesting gambling operators to welcoming them with open arms. The new F1 Series owners are willing to embrace sponsors from the constantly growing iGaming industry.

One of the justifications for blending the two industries is that it will help inspire players to take up more betting activities in a safe and secure environment.

However, there has been some criticism regarding the blending of F1 and iGaming. Critiques opposed to ideal want more restrictions to help mitigate the influence of gambling operators on the rise of gambling-related problems.

Bans on gambling activities in some countries are one of the significant problems facing iGaming companies. However, quantitatively measuring the impact and correlation is a tad tricky.

Conclusion

Money raised through sponsorship deals plays a critical role in motorsport organizations. Some of the motorsport-iGaming contracts have become legendary. There has been talk that a specific ad for the sponsors solved the success of a specific car - a proposal to implement top-notch aesthetics that looked beautiful on bolides.

As time progresses, the number and size of motorsport-iGaming sponsorships will keep rising. The contracts are mutually beneficial, which explains their growing popularity.