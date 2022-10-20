United States Grand Prix preview

As of next year the United States will play host to three rounds of the Formula One World Championship when Las Vegas joins the schedule.

This year witnessed the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, as the sport's owners, Liberty Media, seek to grow F1 in their own backyard. According to Liberty the plan is working with 36 million Americans now said to be fans of the sport.

When you consider the sport's rollercoaster relationship with America that's very impressive, after all, while the likes of Great Britain and Italy have enjoyed long unbroken runs of hosting the pinnacle of motor sport, there have been several periods over the years when the US didn't get to host a single race. And when it did, it appeared to treat the home of the motor car as an after-thought what with some of the dreadful venues that were chosen... and let's not forget Indianapolis 2005.

Before Miami and Las Vegas there was the Circuit of the Americas, brainchild of Mexican, Tavo Hellmund.

Hellmund sat down with a blank piece of paper and penned his dream race track, a circuit that would incorporate some of the best bits from his favourite tracks, and COTA was the result.

Turns 3 to 6 resemble Silverstone's Maggotts and Becketts, Turns 12 to 15 Hockenheim's stadium section and Turns 16-18 echo Turn 8 at Istanbul Park, while the opening Esses section is often compared to Suzuka.

No wonder it's popular with the drivers.

However, before Liberty bought the sport in early 2017, and long before Drive to Survive, despite its popularity with the drivers and fans, the circuit was struggling.

Despite financial help from the state the track was having great difficulty meeting the hosting fees and for a while it looked as though it would be the same old story with F1 turning its back on America.

However, organisers then hit upon the idea of incorporating pop concerts into the race weekend, and with the likes of Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars, COTA was soon on a reasonable financial footing again.

Of course, the arrival of Liberty and Drive to Survive means that now the Grand Prix is sold out in days, oversubscribed many times over, yet the pop acts continue... just in case.

Being on the outskirts of Austin, the so-called music capital of the world, is another reason COTA is popular with drivers and fans alike, and with Green Day and Ed Sheeran headlining the programme this weekend the place is likely to be buzzing.

The circuit is one of F1's bumpiest tracks because of subsidence and to make matters worse the bumps move and change year on year. Parts of the track were either ground down or resurfaced over the winter to help with this, but bumps will still continue to be an issue.

The track requires quite high downforce and also has a big DRS effect, which allows drivers to run reasonably large wings. You need a strong front end to place the car through the series of interconnected corners and a good rear end to have faith it will remain planted. The sequence from Turns 2 and 7 are taken at an average speed of over 250 kph (155 mph), with continuous cornering for over 800 metres - one of the longest stretches of cornering on the calendar, with g-forces building through each corner.

COTA is tied with Baku for the third-most corners on any F1 2022 track, with 20, behind Singapore (23) and Jeddah (27). With so many corners and several long straights, it's also one of the busiest laps for gear changes, with 72 taking place during each lap.

Drivers generate over 5G under braking for Turn 12, one of the biggest of the season - meaning a driver weighing 70kg will experience around 350kg of centrifugal force when they brake. Meanwhile, the entry to Turn 1 features the single biggest corner elevation change of the season, with a steep, man-made 30m climb upwards in just over 200m of track.

While Max Verstappen has already wrapped up the drivers' title - pending the FIA ever making a decision on the budget cap breach - there remains the little matter of the Constructors' Championship, though in all honesty Red Bull should put Ferrari out of its misery in the coming days.

Though the drivers' title is decided there is still much to play for, even if it is about saving face.

Having claimed that he could 'do a Vettel' and win the championship by winning all the races that followed the summer break, Charles Leclerc has yet to win one, while Lewis Hamilton faces his first win-less season since he entered the sport in 2007.

Though runner-up is essentially seen as 'first of the losers', being in the same machinery Sergio Perez would see finishing second as a matter of honour, while a good run-in to Abu Dhabi could yet see Carlos Sainz or even George Russell spring a surprise.

It is the constructors standings that decide who gets what in terms of prize money, hence the importance of the battle between Alpine and McLaren for fourth, and Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin and AlphaTauri for 6th, while Mercedes would greatly benefit should it be able to leapfrog Ferrari in the remaining races.

After a couple of wet weekends, we can expect plenty of sunshine over the coming days while this is likely to be the last weekend that most teams introduce updates to their cars.

According to Betway, the latest odds are... Verstappen 1.44 to win, Leclerc 6.00, Hamilton 9.00, Perez 10.00, Russell 15.00 and Sainz 17.00.

Red Bull is 1.25 to win, Ferrari 4.50 and Mercedes 7.50.

Check out our Thursday gallery from COTA here.