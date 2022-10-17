Ways to Avoid Getting into a Car Accident

Car accidents are one of the leading causes of death in North America.

According to a study conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 37,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2012. Car accidents can be fatal and cause serious injuries, including broken bones and head trauma, which could lead to brain damage. These accidents also leave a considerable economic impact on the victims involved and their families. Here are some things you can do to avoid getting into a car accident.

Avoid distractions

This includes talking on the phone, texting, or using social media while operating a vehicle. These activities can decrease your focus while driving and make it harder to react quickly in case of an emergency. According to statistics, around 3,300 people died in 2012 due to distracted driving. You can hire a distracted driving accident attorney if you are injured in a car accident caused by someone else's distracted driving. Additionally, you can invest in a hands-free device to use while talking on your phone or get an app that blocks text messages and alerts so you are not tempted to check your phone when driving. It's also important to limit music volume so you can react quickly if necessary.

Don't drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Driving while impaired is a leading cause of car accidents. Drunk driving is illegal, and drivers who are caught under the influence can face fines, license suspensions, and even jail time. Alcohol impairs judgment, vision, coordination, and reflexes. Even if you've had only one drink, your ability to drive safely is greatly diminished. If you plan on drinking at a party or out with friends, make sure that there's a designated driver in your group who will pledge not to drink alcohol while they are behind the wheel. If you don't have someone available to be the designated driver, try calling a taxi or ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft.

Always wear a seatbelt

Seatbelts are the best defense against injuries in a crash. Wearing a seatbelt reduces your chances of being killed in a car accident by 50 percent. For example, the driver and front passenger of newer cars should have their seatbelts buckled at all times when the vehicle is moving. The rear passengers do not need to wear a seatbelt if they are sitting in an appropriately installed child restraint system or wearing their own safety belts. Wearing a seatbelt may seem like common sense, but unfortunately, many people still drive without one each day. Some drivers may think that it doesn't matter if they drive safely; others simply forget to buckle up before getting behind the wheel.

Don't speed

Speeding causes more than 25 percent of all car accidents every year. According to the National Safety Council, someone dies in a speeding-related accident about every 15 minutes. Speeding is one of the most dangerous driving behaviors you can engage in on the road. Not only does it increase your risk of getting into an accident, but it also puts other drivers at risk as well. While you may think that speeding a little bit here and there won't make much of a difference, it actually adds up quickly and increases your risk of being involved in a fatal crash.

Be cautious in bad weather

Bad weather affects driving conditions, and your reaction times are slower when it's raining or snowing. You should always take extra precautions when driving in adverse conditions, and make sure you're focused on the road ahead. Additionally, you should make sure that your windshield wipers, headlights, and brakes are working properly. If you need to drive in hazardous weather conditions, make sure you allow extra time to get where you're going. This will help reduce your stress and allow you to focus on the task at hand.

Practice safe driving habits

While everyone makes mistakes sometimes, you should always do your best to drive in a safe and responsible manner. This means observing the rules of the road, such as obeying traffic signs and signals, wearing your seat belt, and never driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Another important step in avoiding car accidents is to avoid distractions. This includes not texting or talking on your cell phone while driving, putting on makeup before you get behind the wheel, and listening to music (especially loud music) through headphones that prevent you from hearing outside noises like traffic signals.

Take extra precautions in parking lots

Parking lots are one of the most dangerous places to drive, and not just because they can be crowded and poorly lit. They're also full of blind spots – you never know when someone may back out of a parking spot without checking all directions first. Also, there are no guarantees that pedestrians or other drivers will obey traffic rules when walking through a parking lot. To minimize the risk of getting into a car accident in a parking lot, take extra precautions when driving through these areas. Always look around before backing out of or entering a parking spot and always watch for pedestrians and other drivers.

Be alert at intersections

Intersections are high-risk areas for car accidents. This is because many times, drivers don't use their turn signals when changing lanes. As a result, other drivers don't know whether or not it is safe to go ahead and enter the intersection. To avoid getting into an accident at intersections, it's important to be alert and aware of your surroundings. For example, make sure you check your blind spots carefully before making any turns, and always use your turn signals so that other drivers know what you are doing. Additionally, be aware of pedestrians crossing the street in front of you, especially at stoplights or crosswalks.

There are many different ways that you can avoid getting into a car accident, such as driving safely and being cautious in bad weather. While no one can completely eliminate their risk of getting into an accident, by following these tips you can significantly reduce your chances and keep yourself and other drivers safe on the road.