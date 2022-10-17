The Most Successful Formula 1 participants who love to gamble

F1 has been the most popular racing event for decades. Find you who are some of the most successful drivers ever to compete in this thrilling sport.

Formula 1 is the most prestigious car racing competition where the best racers get to go against one another. However, it's more than just a test of skill, as each engineering team does its best to create a compact yet very fast and durable vehicle. One could argue that this is what pushes technology forward and even impacts how new cars are manufactured. Yet, drivers are always going to be the big stars of the show as they are the ones who are basically putting their life on the line. Driving at such high speeds is very dangerous, and this sport is no stranger to tragic outcomes. Here we will be going over the most successful F1 drivers.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is currently one of the best if not the best F1 driver. He has won the World Championship 6 times so far and is currently racing for Mercedes-AMG. Lewis also has a strong social media presence and fans all over the world who cheer him on during every big event. So far he has 84 victories and over 150 podium finishes.

Lewis enjoys playing casino games and is often seen as a guest in big gambling resorts. He probably has lots of casino tips or casino life hacks that he shares with his fans. If you are also someone who loves to play casino games for real money, then check out the real money casino apps in Canada to find out where you can game. Not only can you find reliable operators but also learn about games where the casino win rate is lower which can help you increase your odds of winning.

Fernando Alonso

Fernando is another extremely skilled driver who is always ready to give his all on the race track. He has won the World Championship two times and is eager to get a third title. He also enjoys playing poker in his free time and is eager to bring his A-game to the table. If you love online gambling and are looking for sites with online poker rooms with a big gamer community then you can go over popular player guides. In these bedste online casino guide lists, you can find legitimate platforms where you can play poker for real money. You can also learn about casino features or bonuses that can be advantageous at times. Who knows you might even bump into Fernando Alonso at the virtual poker table.

Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi is an athlete with a strong base of supporters. The pro-driver from Finland has also won one World Championship and drove for multiple teams throughout his career. He recently retired and has more time to enjoy his other hobbies like gambling. He loves to place a bet every now and again and much like two previous drivers he loves to play casino games. If you are looking for reliable gambling sites in Europe then you cannot go wrong with those operators who are working in Belgium. Go through the list of online casino's veilig and find some of the safest real money gambling sites in Europe. Thanks to his incredible composure Kimi can easily navigate in a tough situation and that helps him avoid any type of hazard, both on a track and at a poker table.

Ayrton Senna

Senna was a legendary F1 driver, who unfortunately never got a chance to realize his true potential. The Brazilian was the absolute champion during the 90, and he was a 3 time World Champion. He competed in 162 races in total and won 41 of those. So based on that win ratio he is the third most successful driver. Every F1 fan is fully convinced that Senna definitely had the potential to win a few more World Championships, but that doesn't necessarily put him as the greatest of all time.

Michael Schumacher

Schumacher is another legendary F1 athlete who won 5 consecutive championships while driving for Ferrari. He is in fact regarded as the greatest of all time by many, and he is also one of the most paid athletes in the world. In 2013 Michael suffered a serious injury that has left him paralyzed to this day. There are still no concrete updates on whether he will be able to make a complete recovery, but he is no longer in a coma.

Juan-Manuel Fangio

Fangio is regarded by many as the greatest driver who ever lived. He participated in 52 races and won 24 times which is an astonishing win rate that no one alive can beat. He also won the World Championship 5 times and is still considered a national hero in Argentina. It wouldn't be exactly fair to compare him to modern drivers as the sport has evolved a lot since the 50s'. However, based on his instincts, reaction speed, and adaptability, it's pretty clear he would thrive even by today's standards.

Conclusion

These were some of the best and most successful F1 drivers ever. The newer generations continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, and we are seeing new manufacturers or companies jumping into the fray. It's truly amazing to see what these athletes are capable of, and how they can navigate the tracks at such a high speed. It will be interesting to see if we will ever get someone who can be as successful as these professional drivers.