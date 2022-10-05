Hyundai Kona Review

The fully redesigned 2022 Hyundai Kona's balanced ride, top-notch cabin materials, and user-friendly infotainment system help it land near the top of the subcompact SUV class.

The Kona has comfortable front seats and a nicely finished cabin with supportive seating all around. Its standard 147-horsepower four-cylinder engine is peppy and gets great fuel economy, while the available turbocharged engines provide zippy acceleration.

The Kona feels agile around turns and has composed handling, making it a blast to drive. On the downside, its small cargo area and below-average rear-seat space are notable shortcomings. Overall, the Kona is a great choice if you're looking for a fun-to-drive and well-rounded subcompact SUV. This Price My Car review for the Hyundai Kona will help you decide if it’s the right vehicle for you.

Awards and Rankings

For anyone looking for a subcompact SUV, the Hyundai Kona is an excellent option. In fact, it was just named the Best Subcompact SUV for Value in 2022. Because of its top-tier quality and a reasonable price, it is one of the most popular automobile models on the market today. It has outstanding gas mileage predictions and a respectable amount of horsepower. For shoppers who want a more powerful engine, there is an upgraded option. The cabin is cozy, and a fair amount of features come standard.

This Hyundai's only major downsides are its below-average cargo capacity and tight rear-seat space. If you're looking for an incredibly well-rounded subcompact SUV, the Kona should be at the top of your list.

Price

The Hyundai Kona is a subcompact SUV that is available in four trim levels: SE, SEL, Limited, and Ultimate. The SE is the base trim and starts at $21,150. The SEL trim starts at $23,400 and adds features such as heated front seats and a sunroof. The Limited trim starts at $28,450 and adds leather upholstery and a navigation system. The top-of-the-line Kona N starts at $34,200 and adds a turbocharged engine and sport-tuned suspension. All four trims are available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

The Kona has a standard 147-horsepower four-cylinder engine, while the Kona N comes with a 225-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Both engines are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy is good for the class, with the Kona getting up to 29 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive models get slightly less, with ratings of 27 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway.

Cargo space is average for the class, with 19 cubic feet behind the second row and 45 cubic feet with the rear seatbacks folded down. In terms of safety, the Kona comes standard with automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist, and a rearview camera. Higher trims add adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality. The Kona has a well-equipped interior and rides smoothly, making it a good choice for those looking for a small SUV.

How much you pay to insure your Hyundai Kona changes based on various factors like the deductible amount, coverage level, and insurance type. For example, if you choose to have a high deductible, your monthly premium will be lower, but you will be responsible for a larger portion of the costs if you have an accident. If you live in an area with a higher rate of accidents or theft, your insurance rates will be higher than if you live in a safer area.

Your age, gender, credit score, and driving history can all influence your auto insurance rates.If you have a good driving record and a good credit score, you will likely pay less for your insurance than someone who has had accidents or traffic violations. The best way to get an accurate quote is to shop around and compare rates from different companies.

Interior Quality

The Kona has a cabin that is well-crafted with quality materials, however there are some hard plastics in areas that are noticeable. The infotainment system can be controlled by either a touch screen positioned on the center stack within easy reach, or through physical buttons surrounding the touch screen for commonly used functions like audio and climate. The display is crisp, and the touchscreen responds quickly to user inputs. The standard infotainment features include an 8-inch touch screen, a six-speaker radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and two USB connections.

The infotainment features available in this model include a 10.25-inch touch screen, satellite radio, HD Radio, Hyundai's Blue Link telematics system, navigation, and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system. Despite the presence of hard plastics, the Kona's cabin is a comfortable and well-equipped space that should satisfy most buyers.

Although the Kona has average cargo room for a subcompact SUV, its maximum capacity is small compared to similar vehicles. The Kona's cargo space is on the smaller side, but it does have a few handy storage cubbies throughout the cabin.

The front and rear seats may accommodate up to five people. Although the front seats are roomy, comfortable, and supportive, the rear ones are cramped for most adults. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave this LATCH system the second-lowest rating of Marginal for its ease of use because the lower anchors are tricky to maneuver around, and they’re set too deeply in the seats.

Although the Kona's backseat isn't ideal for adults, kids should be just fine back there. If you're looking for a compact SUV with plenty of passenger and cargo space, you may be better off with another option.

Engine

The 2022 Hyundai Kona offers three different engine options. The standard 147-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is a carryover from the 2021 model and is paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission. The 195-horsepower 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, found in the N Line and Limited trims, delivers quicker acceleration but can be hesitant to shift at times due to its seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The range-topping Kona N comes with a much more powerful 280-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that’s paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Hyundai claims this mill will propel the car from 0 to 60 mph in about five seconds, with a top speed of about 150 mph.

Whether you’re looking for a commuter car with adequate power or a more powerful option for weekend getaways, the 2022 Hyundai Kona has an engine option that will suit your needs.