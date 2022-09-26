Common mistakes people make when buying a used car

When it comes to buying used cars, there are a number of mistakes commonly made which can have negative implications further down the line.

In this short guide, we'll be telling you what to avoid, and crucially, how to avoid them.

1. Not doing your homework.

One of the most common mistakes occurs when people rush into making a purchase, perhaps buying the first car they see, or even the first car they enquire about. If you rush into making a purchase, you could overlook critical information, such as the history. This includes things like ownership history, mileage and MOT check. You can check all of this, and more by running a quick car check.

2. Buying for the look.

While aesthetics is important, after all, you don't want to be driving a car you wouldn't want to be seen in, they are far from the be all and end all. In fact, looks should always come second to how the car runs and how reliable it is. Afterall, it is no good having a car that looks great if it breaks down a lot. At least passing motorist can admire how your car looks as you're stuck at the side of the road.

3. Failing to consider all the costs.

Yes, of course there is the fee that you pay for the car (whether you can negotiate this or not will depend on where you buy it from), but there are so many other costs as well. Have you thought about insurance or the fuel efficiency? These can quickly see the price rise!

4. Not taking it for a test drive.

The cardinal sin! If you don't take the car for a test drive, then how will you get a feel for how the car drives? Additionally, when taking a car on a test drive many potential issues can easily be spotted. You'll be able to test the brakes, get a feeling for how it steers and drives, along with much more!

So, we hope that you take these points into consideration before you decide on which used car you're buying. But if there is one thing that you should take away from this, it should be that you should always run a background check to better understand the car you are buying. Make sure you think before you buy!