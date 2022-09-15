A Few Formula 1 Drivers that Seemingly Love to Gamble

Formula 1 is one of the biggest racing events in the world.

In fact, as far as motor racing is concerned, there is absolutely no organization that sees bigger turnout during their races. The United States' NASCAR organization comes close, however, the world wide appeal that Formula 1 enjoys still propels it to the top of the list.

Many of Formula 1's drivers have seeped into the mainstream, and are now household names. But, did you know, that quite a few of these guys tend to be huge fans of gambling and casino games? In this article, we are going to go over a few drivers in Formula 1, who also happen to love to gamble.

Lewis Hamilton

Naturally, we are starting out our list with the man largely considered to be the greatest driver in Formula 1 today. In fact, he is so widely respected and beloved, that he was knighted, and bears the title "Sir" for his accomplishments in the sport.

He also seems to be a huge fan of gambling. Apart from being spotted at some fabulous fashion shows, premiers for highly-anticipated films, and fancy nightclubs, Mr. Hamilton has also been seen at some of the top tier casinos in England, New York, Monaco and, of course, the City of Sin itself, Las Vegas.

And whose to know. Perhaps Lewis Hamilton frequents some of these websites, and you will have the opportunity to challenge him one day.

Fernando Alonso

Alonso is a two-time champion, and from what we've seen, he does not believe that it is enough. The man has done everything in his power to go after the third championship, and many believe that he will one day achieve his goal.

For those who are not aware, however, Fernando Alonso has also admitted to having a fascination and deep love of poker. He has been seen at many poker tables, has talked about his love of the game on a few occasions, and seems to frequent quite a few casinos that have the game on offer.

Giancarlo Fisichella

Last on our list is the Italian racer, Giancarlo Fisichella, who has not exactly been shy about his love of poker. But Mr. Fisichella does not only talk the talk, but also walk the walk. He has been involved in numerous deals with some of the top gambling brands in the industry today. He even stood as the brand ambassador for quite a few online poker websites in his time.

As for his racing career, Fisichella is certainly one of the greats. A two-time Le Mans 24 Hour winner and a Petit La Mans GT class winner, the driver has shown that he can hang with some of the big boys in the racing circuit today.