Is Verstappen poised for record-breaking season?

Max Verstappen took a huge stride towards his seemingly inevitable Drivers' Championship triumph with yet another victory in the 2022 season at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman reeled off his fifth win on the bounce to take a dominant lead in the standings, pulling well ahead of Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez in the chasing pack.

As it stands, Verstappen will be crowned with his second title well before the climax of the campaign. He is backed at 2/5 in the BetUK motor racing odds for the Singapore Grand Prix, while other options for the Drivers' Championship are no longer available such is his dominance this term. Verstappen will now be eyeing a place in the Formula One record books after all but sealing his second title win. After 16 races of the 2022 season, Verstappen has reeled off 11 victories, only two fewer than the all-time record for most wins in a campaign held jointly by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

Lewis Hamilton holds the all-time record for the most points in a season, earning 413 in the 2019 season. Verstappen looks poised to break that record, which would be a massive achievement for the 24-year-old. However, the more appealing record might be the margin of victory that he could also smash.

Vettel holds the mantle from his incredible 2013 campaign when he finished an astounding 155 points ahead of his nearest rival, Fernando Alonso, after winning the final nine races of the campaign. Vettel's run was the most successful stint of driving seen in the sport and has not been matched since. Verstappen has a huge chance to surpass the German, not only by breaking his record of successive wins but also by claiming the highest margin of victory in a Formula One title win.

The other sides in the field appear to be wilting under the pressure. Ferrari cannot seem to get out of their own way as Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr have stagnated in the second half of the season. It has become a common theme for Ferrari in recent seasons, and it would be a surprise to see them get their house in order to achieve at least one more victory. Mercedes have threatened at times with Hamilton and George Russell, and although they've been solid, their vehicle has lacked the pace to match Red Bull when it has mattered the most.

Perez has not been able to find the same pace as Verstappen out of his Red Bull car, registering only one victory to date in the campaign. His form has tailed off in the middle stretch of the campaign. It's not always easy to play second fiddle to the champion, but he has not been able to provide a semblance of pressure on his team-mate to challenge for the title. Perez is even in a battle to finish in the top three of the standings, which would be a massive disappointment for Red Bull and the Mexican.

The path looks clear ahead for Verstappen after his victory in Italy, not only to seal the title in an emphatic fashion but to smash several records in the process. The 24-year-old could well have a season for the ages if he remains as clinical as he has been on the track.