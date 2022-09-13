Can Russell build momentum towards end of 2022 season?

Max Verstappen has run away with the Formula One Drivers' Championship with an imperious run of victories in the heart of the season.

The Dutchman has been nothing short of sensational with his performances, although the struggles of the chasing pack around him have made the charge to his second crown all the easier. Ferrari should have been the team to challenge Red Bull and Verstappen this season, but once again the Italian outfit have failed to produce a car capable of consistently fighting for race wins.

Charles Leclerc has been let down at times by his team, but the Monegasque's performances have also left a lot to be desired. He has failed to produce the clinical edge behind the wheel to challenge Verstappen or at least provide a semblance of pressure on the Red Bull driver at the top. That is a huge concern for Leclerc and Ferrari for the 2023 season and beyond. Carlos Sainz Jr. also falls under that category, so much so that he has fallen behind Mercedes' George Russell in the standings.

A victory would set the stage for Russell to take momentum into the 2023 season. Mercedes' issues with their car have been widely stated as it failed to muster the speed of Red Bull and Ferrari from the off during testing, and those problems were evident in the early stages of the campaign. Lewis Hamilton has made it no secret that he has not been happy with the standard of the car over the course of the season, stating that a series with identical cars would provide a greater spectacle for fans. Mercedes have had their moments, but they've been largely out of the picture for the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships after a period of longstanding dominance came to an end in the 2021 season.

Russell has put his head down and got to work behind the wheel during both qualifying and the races themselves. He has not been overwhelmingly brilliant, but he has been a model of consistency. Whereas Verstappen reeled off five victories on the bounce in the key middle stretch of the season, Russell notched four podium finishes, including his best outing of the campaign by placing second in the Netherlands Grand Prix.

24-year-old Russell is quietly building momentum and could be set for a strong end to the season. He is currently ranked behind Leclerc and Sergio Perez in the Drivers' Championship, but finishing second behind Verstappen in the standings would undoubtedly send a message out to the Dutchman that he is ready to take on the mantle in 2023 to provide a challenge for the crown.

Mercedes and Russell still have a lot of work ahead of them to bridge the gap to Verstappen and Red Bull. Russell could change the complexion of the season should he end with a flurry of podiums and perhaps that elusive first win to propel him into the conversation for the Drivers' Championship next term.