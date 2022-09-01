Dutch Grand Prix preview

Last year F1 returned to the Netherlands for the first time since 1985, and it was all down to the 'Max factor'... Dutch star, Max Verstappen.

The Orange Army had been following the youngster's exploits since he first arrived in F1 in 2015, and now here he was on home turf, and to add to the excitement he was locked in battle with Lewis Hamilton for the title.

Despite the unimaginable pressure Max kept a cool head throughout the weekend, dominating every practice session, claiming pole position and winning the race by over 20 seconds.

It was a masterclass not only in driving but in keeping cool under pressure.

This year Max returns as world champion and in many way the pressure will be even greater. Other than wanting to see their world champion win, with a 93 point lead over his nearest rival, his teammate Sergio Perez, the Orange Army is expecting to see its hero on his way to a second successive title.

Based on last weekend's evidence, when Max virtually cruised to victory, leaving his rivals for dust, the Army should be looking forward to a major party this weekend, however, those rivals, and even Red Bull, insist that Spa was a one-off, a circuit and conditions that perfectly suited the RB18.

Yet again, Ferrari's strategy was questionable, but even that late pit stop for Charles Leclerc was hardly likely to throw a spanner in the work for Max, as, at best, the Monegasque was looking at a fifth place finish.

Of course, his cause wasn't helped by the grid penalty that saw him start from the back of the grid, however Verstappen was similarly penalised and that didn't stop him.

In fact, Leclerc's race was compromised at the start, when a tear-off became lodged in his brake duct and caused overheating, necessitating an early stop. Adding insult to injury it was later discovered that the errant tear-off belonged to Verstappen.

Making things even worse, when Leclerc pitted in the final moments of the race in order to try and claim fastest lap, a sensor issue meant he exceeded the speed limit and was hit with a time penalty... said sensor having been damaged by an errant tear-off.

Consequently, Ferrari had to rely on Carlos Sainz, but the Spaniard and his car were no match for the Flying Dutchman and had to settle for third.

Mercedes had gone to Spa much fancied, especially as the German team had scored double podiums in the previous two races. However, it was not to be.

Lewis Hamilton's gob-smacked reaction to the 1.8s gap to Verstappen in qualifying pretty much summed it up, however things went from bad to worse next day when the seven-time world champion suffered his first DNF of the season following a first lap clash with Fernando Alonso.

To sum up, Spa was the Max Verstappen Show, and the remaining 19 drivers were essentially walk on parts.

This weekend should be different.

Ferrari and Mercedes particularly fancy their chances, and though Zandvoort is not conducive to overtaking it does favour the brave.

The circuit is somewhat different to the track that last hosted Formula 1 over thirty years ago. In particular, turns 3 and 14 are now banked at around 19 degrees. That’s roughly double the banking at Indianapolis, which is about nine degrees - meaning that the cars will be able to take these corners much faster than they did in the past, with more energy going through the tyres.

Turn 14 is taken flat-out, generating forces in excess of 4g, while there are two corners with heavy braking of around 5g: the entries into Turn 1 and Turn 11. Turn 7 is another corner that generates lateral forces of about 5g, taken at over 260kph. This leads immediately into Turns 8 and 9, completing a sequence of three consecutive corners with high g forces.

One of the most famous corners is the Tarzan hairpin: the first corner of the lap, which is now closer to the start-finish line than it was previously. The Hans Ernst bend towards the end of the lap also has a wider exit than it did before, enabling drivers to get on the power sooner.

Zandvoort is located by the North Sea in an area of sand dunes near the beach, with the wind sometimes blowing sand onto the track and affecting grip; an issue normally associated with places like Bahrain.

While attention will be focussed on the battle up front between Red Bull and Ferrari... and hopefully Mercedes, just behind Alpine is engaged in a hard battle with McLaren, a battle made all the spicier as the two teams fight for the services of Oscar Piastri.

McLaren, like Haas and Alfa Romeo endured a point-less weekend in Belgium, so all three will be keen to make amends this time around, while AlphaTauri, Aston Martin and Williams, who all scored at Spa, will be keen to maintain their form.

After just one race, Zandvoort has become a firm favourite with the drivers - especially the banked section - and it is likely that we're in for an entertaining weekend.

According to Betway, the latest odds are... Verstappen 1.53 to win, Leclerc 4.50, Sainz 10.00, Perez 10.00, Hamilton 15.00 and Russell 17.00.

Red Bull is 1.40 to win, with Ferrari 3.25 and Mercedes 7.50.